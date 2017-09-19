Sony Soundbar HT-ST5000 announced in India: Will retail at a premium price

Sony has announced its latest home entertainment speaker system with Dolby Atmos technology today. The Sony Soundbar HT-ST5000 is the new product from the brand that adds up to the comprehensive series of appliances.

The speaker system comprises of two units, the Soundbar itself and a wireless sub-woofer unit. Sony Soundbar HT-ST5000 flaunts Dolby Atmos technology which is the latest innovation that imparts enhanced surround sound. The 7.1.2 channel system offers two up firing speakers and Sony claims that the setup has been developed for an enveloping sound effect that will offer an immersive experience to users.

The brand also claims that the speaker system equipped with Digital Signal Processing and S-Force PRO Front Surround with wavefront technology to create a natural, three-dimensional sound field.

Sony has also incorporated the Digital Sound Enhancement Engine HX or DSEE HX software on the speaker system which bears the trademark from the company itself. It is meant to provide a flawless audio output by enhancing the audio signals.

The connectivity of the system is also elaborate. Soundbar HT-ST5000 supports Bluetooth and NFC connection. It also connects to the internet through wi-fi via built-in Chromecast. To add up to these the system is also compatible with Sony's Music Center app.

The speaker system also has HDMI support and offers a total output of 800 Watts. The device will retail for a price of Rs. 1,50,000 in India and will be available at Sony stores and its partner retailers throughout the country.

The specifications of the device are certainly enticing, however, the pricing is quite steep. Sony has never fallen back on quality and with a premium gizmo, as the Soundbar is, we can expect a great offering heading towards consumers.