Sony two new Bravia 4K android TVs launched in India

Sony is expanding its smart LED TV lineup in India and launched its Bravia KD-85X9000F and KD-65X9000F models in the country. The company has launched both the models on May 28. The newly launched smart LED TVs are priced at Rs 12,99,900 and Rs 3,39,900 respectively. Both the models are available at all the Sony Center and electronics retailers across the country.

The Sony Bravia KD-85X9000F comes with a screen size of 85-inches, while the Bravia KD-65X9000F is limited on 65-inches. The two new models are launched with the addition to the X9000F 4K HDR Android TV series, which was launched earlier this month. The 55-inch Bravia KD-55X9000F is already available in India at a price point of Rs. 2,39,900.

The TVs which falls under the Bravia X9000F series - KD-85X9000F, KD-65X9000F, and KD-55X9000F - all the TVs comes with the 4K HDR panels to deliver a premium TV watching experience. All the TV models feature a TRILUMINOS Display which is touted to produce accurate reds, greens, and blues. The Bravia X9000F series is powered by Sony's 4K X-Reality PRO image engine and 4K HDR Processor X1 Extreme.

The image engine works with Sony's algorithm of reality creation database to deliver detailed visuals, while the processor enables realistic picture quality.

The new TV models run on Android TV version 7.0 with Sony's own interface on top. The Android TV comes with Google Play access, and a future software update will also bring Smart Home Ready to enable communication with other smart devices via Artificial Intelligence (AI).

The Tv models come with built-in Chromecast which enables the content streaming directly from a compatible smartphone or tablet. Users can access Netflix and Google Play directly from a dedicated button. Connectivity wise the Sony Bravia X9000F series has Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v4.1, four HDMI ports, three USB ports, and an Ethernet. The TV models have 16GB of onboard storage and features such as Cinematic S-Force Front Surround, ClearAudio+, DSEE, and DTS Digital Surround.

The company has also added a set of Dolby Vision support via a future software update on the Bravia X9000F series which will enhance the cinematic experience. The latest TV series already has HDR compatibility, HDR 10 support, and Hybrid Log-Gamma.

There are too many features with these new TV models, but the concerning part is that these are way too expensive for a normal person to purchase. Sony needs to launch some smart TVs in the mid-range segment also because there are many brands which are delivering amazing features in low price point.

