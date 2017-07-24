Get PlayStation 4 with Sony Bravia A1 OLED TV

With an aim to redefine the future of home entertainment, Sony India today announced its much-awaited premium flagship lineup of OLED TVs.

The company has a pre-booking offer from August 1-15 where customers will be entitled to get a PlayStation 4 for free on purchase of these OLED TVs from select dealers.

The new A1 series delivers optimal brightness levels and stunning visual experience. The OLED TV pairs the brilliance of 4K clarity with brightness, color and detail of High Dynamic Range (HDR) and is coupled with unique image processor and display device technologies.

The new series -- 'KD-65A1' and 'KD-55A1' -- are based on OLED technology which brings enriched the visual experience with blur-less image and a wide-viewing angle.

'KD-65A1' with screen-size 163.9 cm (65 inch) is priced at Rs 464,900, while 'KD-'55A1' with screen size 138.8 cm (55 inch) will cost Rs 364,900.

The TVs are powered by '4K HDR Processor X1 Extreme' which enables 40 per cent more real-time image processing than '4K Processor X1,' offering great visual experience with the combination of superior picture quality of OLED.

The 'smart' TVs come with Android 7.0 Nougat platform and support 'Dolby Vision' which further enriches the visual experience

