SonyLIV Launches WWE Pack At Rs. 299; Offering Five Profiles And Offline Download

SonyLIV has finally announced the launch WWE Test section. The new section has been launched with a dedicated subscription plan, where the pack is priced at Rs. 299 to offer WWE content. The newly launched subscription pack is valid for 12 months and will be available on Sony LIV or SonyLIV subscription.

The subscription pack will allow its users to watch WWE main events, NXT, and PPVs as per the plans. In addition, users will get all exclusive content from the WWE series, 29000+ hours from the library, biographies, and documentaries. Notably, the pack will also showcase ads during free previews and Live events.

In addition, the newly launched subscription will allow users to access five profiles to its users. Additionally, users are allowed to download the content offline so that they can watch it whenever they want. Besides, SonyLIV will exclusively offer SmackDown content to its WWE Network plan. Even, the premium subscribers are not getting access at the same time.

The development comes at that time when the company has increased the prices of premium plans. These plans are now available at Rs. 299, Rs. 699, and Rs. 999 as against Rs. 99, Rs. 299, and Rs. 499.

SonyLIV Plans Details

Sony LIV is offering its services for one month, six months, and 12 months. However, to get these pack users need to go and check the https://www.sonyliv.com/signin website and enter your mobile or tap on the Social Media account and email section to continue the services. You are also allowed to tap on the Facebook option to continue the services. After that, you'll get OTP on your mobile number and you will be redirected towards the payment mode. Notably, the company allows you to make payments via debit card, credit cards, UPI, Netbanking, Paypal Billing, Wallet, and Lazypay.

