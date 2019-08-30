Super Plastronics Launched Kodak 4K Smart TVs: Price, Specification & More News oi-Priyanka Dua

Super Plastronics, the brand licensee for Kodak in India has expanded its XPRO series on Friday. The company has launched LED Smart TV in three sizes i. e 43 4KXPRO, 50 4KXPRO and 55 4KXPROTVs.

Kodak XPRO-Series: Specifications And Price

The newly launched Smart TVs come with IPS panels with a display size of 108cm while the 50-inch variant comes with the same resolution and a display size of 124 cm and 55- inch has 140 cm.

The Smart TV series is powered by a quad-core A53 CPU with a Mali-450MP multi-core GPU, 1GB of RAM and 8GB internal storage. It will include 24 watts audio unit with Digital surround sound, Dynamic surround, and feather sound support. The XPRO series runs on Android 7.1 OS while other smart TVs are launching Smart TV on Android 9 Pie OS.

Furthermore, Smart TVs comes with pre-installed apps like YouTube, Amazon Prime, Hotstar, Netflix, and ZEE5. On the connectivity front, the TVs feature 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, a Wi-Fi and RJ45 ethernet port. Voice search and Airplay support are also included.

The Kodak 43-inch panel will be available for Rs 22,499 while, the Kodak 50-inch panel is priced at Rs.27,999 and there is Kodak 55-inch 4K panel will cost you Rs. Rs 31,999. All three models will be exclusively available to purchase from Flipkart starting September 1.

SSPL Plans To Sell 5 Lakh Smart TV By 2020-21

Meanwhile, the company is planning to sell around five lakh units by 2020-21, reports PTI.

According to the report, the company has also invested Rs 150 crore for expansion of its manufacturing capacity, and now it is looking for Rs. 500 crore turnover in the current financial year. Furthermore, the company is expanding its sales network of affordable TVs.

