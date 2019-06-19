Asus 6Z Vs OnePlus 7 Comparision: Which Is Right For You? Features oi-Vivek

Asus has officially launched the Asus 6z in India, which is the successor to the Asus ZenFone 5z. Just like the Asus ZenFone 5z, the Asus 6z is the most affordable smartphone in India, powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC. With the starting price of Rs. 31,999 for the base variant with 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage.

The Asus 6z directly compete against the likes of the OnePlus 7, which retails in India for Rs. 32,999 for the 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage, whereas, the 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage model of the Asus 6z retails for Rs. 34,999. Here is an in-depth comparison between the Asus 6z vs OnePlus 7.

Design Comparision

Both smartphones offer an all-glass design infused with an aluminum frame, which makes them look premium. The OnePlus 7 offers a more standard design, whereas, the Asus 6z looks a tad different compared to the standard smartphones, thanks to the flip camera setup. In terms of design, both smartphones offer premium design and are also susceptible to cracking, as both the front and back panel of the smartphone uses glass. It is very difficult to pick the winner in the design category, as both smartphones look good.

Display Features

The Asus 6z has a 6.4-inch display, whereas, the OnePlus 7 has a 6.41-inch display. The 6z uses an IPS LCD panel with HDR 10 compatibility, whereas, the OnePlus 7uses AMOLED display. Though the Asus 6z offers a bezel-less notch-less display design, I will pick the OnePlus 7's AMOLED display any day, as it offers greater contrast and rich colors compared to an IPS LCD screen.

Hardware And Storage

The OnePlus 7 and the Asus 6z are based on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC. Both phones offer up to 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage, where the OnePlus 7 uses UFS 3.0 module, and the Asus 6z uses UFS 2.1 storage module. The Asus 6z is a step ahead of the OnePlus 7, as it offers a dedicated microSD card slot along with the dual nano-SIM card slot, whereas, the OnePlus 7 does not support memory expansion at all.

Camera Hardware

The USP of the Asus 6z is the dual flip camera, which acts as the main camera as well as the selfie camera. The Asus 6z has a dual camera setup with a 48 MP primary sensor and a 16 MP ultra wide-angle lens. The OnePlus 7 has a dual camera set up at the back with a 48 MP primary camera and a 5 MP depth camera and a separate 16 MP selfie camera at the front.

Fingerprint Sensor Placement

The OnePlus 7 has an in-display fingerprint sensor, whereas, the Asus 6z has a rear-facing fingerprint sensor. The physical fingerprint sensor on the Asus 6z is a tad quicker than the in-display fingerprint sensor on the OnePlus 7. However, if you fancy the in-display fingerprint sensor, then the OnePlus 7 is the one, which offers futuristic technology.

Battery And Fast Charging

The Asus 6z has a big 5000 mAh Li-ion battery with support for 18W fast charging, whereas, the OnePlus 7 has a 3700 mAh battery with support for 20W fast charging. Both smartphones ship with a fast charger in the retail box. As the OnePlus 7 has a 20W fast charging support, the device chargers quicker than the Asus 6z. However, the 5000 mAh battery on the Asus 6z will last longer than the 3700 mAh battery on the OnePlus 7. If you are looking for a smartphone with an amazing battery life, then the Asus 6z is the one you should look for.

OS And Customisation

Both smartphones run on Android 9 Pie with stock like UI. The Asus 6z comes with ZenUI and the OnePlus 7 offers Oxygen OS with minimal or no third party apps. Even in terms of OS, both smartphones are head to head with one another.

Which One Should You Opt?

It is very difficult to make out an exact winner in this Asus 6z vs OnePlus 7 competition, as both smartphones have their own highlight. I like the fact that the Asus 6z comes with a 5000 mAh battery and a dedicated 3.5mm headphone jack. Similarly, the OnePlus 7 has an AMOLED display with support for 20W fast charging. If you are looking for a smartphone that lasts longer and want to use your old wired headphones, then the Asus 6z might the one. However, if you are looking for a smartphone with an amazing display, then the OnePlus 7 is the one to opt for.

