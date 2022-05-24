Just In
IPL 2022 Playoffs Live Telecast In India: List Of Channels To Watch TATA IPL 2022 Live On TV
After 57 days and 70 matches, it is the playoff time now and four teams are facing the battle to win the IPL tournament this year. In the TATA IPL 2022 playoffs, Gujarat Titans (GT), Rajasthan Royals (RR), Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are facing off in the semi-finals today.
While the Qualifier is slated for today, the Eliminator 1, Eliminator 2 and season finale are slated for May 25, May 27 and May 29 respectively. The TATA IPL final will be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
Cricket fans across the country can watch the live telecast of the TATA IPL 2022 online and we have already covered the apps and sites that one can follow to watch the matches live.
List Of Channels To Watch IPL 2022 Live On TV
Here, we have listed the TV channels that will let you watch the IPL 2022 live telecast.
- Star Sports 1 HD and SD (Hindi commentary)
- Star Gold 2 (Hindi commentary)
- Star Sports Select 1 (English commentary)
- Star Sports 3 HD and SD (English commentary)
- Star Sports Telugu
- Star Sports Tamil
- Star Sports Kannada
- Star Sports Bangla
List Of Channels To Watch IPL 2022 Live On Airtel
Check out the list of TV channels to watch the IPL 2022 live telecast on Airtel.
|Channel
|SD
|HD
|Star Sports 1
|277
|278
|Star Sports Select 1
|283
|284
|Star Sports 3
|306
|-
|Star Sports Telugu
|928
|-
|Star Sports Tamil
|803
|-
|Star Sports Kannada
|974
|-
|Star Sports Bangla
|738
|-
List Of Channels To Watch IPL 2022 Live On Tata Play
Check out the list of TV channels to watch the IPL 2022 live telecast on Tata Play.
|Channel
|SD
|HD
|Star Sports 1
|455
|454
|Star Sports Select 1
|464
|463
|Star Sports 3
|460
|459
|Star Sports Telugu
|1446
|-
|Star Sports Tamil
|1551
|-
|Star Sports Kannada
|1645
|-
|Star Sports Bangla
|738
|-
List Of Channels To Watch IPL 2022 Live On Videocon d2h
Check out the list of TV channels to watch the IPL 2022 live telecast on Videocon d2h.
|Channel
|SD
|HD
|Star Sports 1
|649
|648
|Star Sports Select 1
|661
|660
|Star Sports 3
|665
|-
|Star Sports Telugu
|2433
|-
|Star Sports Tamil
|2951
|-
|Star Sports Kannada
|2675
|-
Besides these, there are several other apps and websites that will also let you watch the IPL 2022 cricket matches live even without any participation. These TV channels will showcase the cricket matches live as the action happens at the stadium. You can enjoy the live stream of all the TATA IPL 2022 playoffs.
