ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    IPL 2022 Playoffs Live Telecast In India: List Of Channels To Watch TATA IPL 2022 Live On TV

    By
    |

    After 57 days and 70 matches, it is the playoff time now and four teams are facing the battle to win the IPL tournament this year. In the TATA IPL 2022 playoffs, Gujarat Titans (GT), Rajasthan Royals (RR), Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are facing off in the semi-finals today.

     
    List Of Channels To Watch TATA IPL 2022 Live On TV

    While the Qualifier is slated for today, the Eliminator 1, Eliminator 2 and season finale are slated for May 25, May 27 and May 29 respectively. The TATA IPL final will be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

    Cricket fans across the country can watch the live telecast of the TATA IPL 2022 online and we have already covered the apps and sites that one can follow to watch the matches live.

    List Of Channels To Watch IPL 2022 Live On TV

    Here, we have listed the TV channels that will let you watch the IPL 2022 live telecast.

    • Star Sports 1 HD and SD (Hindi commentary)
    • Star Gold 2 (Hindi commentary)
    • Star Sports Select 1 (English commentary)
    • Star Sports 3 HD and SD (English commentary)
    • Star Sports Telugu
    • Star Sports Tamil
    • Star Sports Kannada
    • Star Sports Bangla

    List Of Channels To Watch IPL 2022 Live On Airtel

    Check out the list of TV channels to watch the IPL 2022 live telecast on Airtel.

    ChannelSDHD
    Star Sports 1277278
    Star Sports Select 1283284
    Star Sports 3306-
    Star Sports Telugu928-
    Star Sports Tamil803-
    Star Sports Kannada974-
    Star Sports Bangla738-
    List Of Channels To Watch TATA IPL 2022 Live On TV

    List Of Channels To Watch IPL 2022 Live On Tata Play

    Check out the list of TV channels to watch the IPL 2022 live telecast on Tata Play.

    ChannelSDHD
    Star Sports 1455454
    Star Sports Select 1464463
    Star Sports 3460459
    Star Sports Telugu1446-
    Star Sports Tamil1551-
    Star Sports Kannada1645-
    Star Sports Bangla738-

    List Of Channels To Watch IPL 2022 Live On Videocon d2h

    Check out the list of TV channels to watch the IPL 2022 live telecast on Videocon d2h.

    ChannelSDHD
    Star Sports 1649648
    Star Sports Select 1661660
    Star Sports 3665-
    Star Sports Telugu2433-
    Star Sports Tamil2951-
    Star Sports Kannada2675-

    Besides these, there are several other apps and websites that will also let you watch the IPL 2022 cricket matches live even without any participation. These TV channels will showcase the cricket matches live as the action happens at the stadium. You can enjoy the live stream of all the TATA IPL 2022 playoffs.

    Comments
    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: news ipl home entertainment
    Story first published: Tuesday, May 24, 2022, 15:27 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 24, 2022

    Best Phones

    Click to comments
    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X