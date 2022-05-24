TATA IPL 2022 Live Streaming Apps Free: How To Watch Playoffs Online On Mobile And TV News oi-Vivek

TATA IPL 2022 is at its final leg, and we just have three-four more matches before one of four teams lifts the cup. This year, GT, RR, LSG, and RCB have made it into Playoffs, and these are the top four teams of the TATA IPL 2022 cricket league.

The first qualifier match in the TATA IPL 2022 will take place today (24th May 2022) between GT and RR who are in the top two positions of the point table. The winner of this match will directly go to the finale, while the losing team will get another chance to take on the team that wins the eliminator game happening on 25th May between LSG and RCB.

TATA IPL 2022 Live Streaming Apps

You can live stream the first qualifier match between GT and RR on Hotstar and Yupp TV apps in India. If you either pay a certain amount and get a subscription to these apps, else you can also do specific recharges on Airtel, Jio, or Vi network to get free access to Disney Plus Hotstar.

How To Watch Playoffs Online On Mobile For Free

As mentioned before, you can watch TATA IPL 2022 playoff matches on Hotstar and Yupp TV. Even if you don't have Disney Plus Hotstar subscription, you can watch the first qualifiers match in TATA IPL 2022 for 10 minutes without any issue.

If you have a Jio SIM card, then recharge the cricket plan worth Rs. 499 which will offer Disney Plus Hotstar mobile subscription for one year along with 2GB data per day for 28 days. Similarly, Airtel and Vi also have similar plans, which offer both data and Disney Plus Hotstar subscription for free with valid recharges.

How To Watch Playoffs Online On TV For Free

If you own a smart TV, you can download Disney Plus Hotstart on the same to watch the first Playoff match in the TATA IPL 2022 for free. If you have a non-smart TV, then you might have to subscribe to Start Sports or Start Sports HD to watch the first qualifier match between GT and RR.

