IPL 2022: Jio Cricket Plans Bundled With Disney+ Hotstar Subscription Features oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

As the IPL 2022 tournaments have debuted stirring excitement among cricket fans across the country and beyond, the telecom operator Reliance Jio has come up with a slew of new prepaid plans. These new plans will let cricket fans stream the cricket matches live on their smartphone. The new Jio Cricket Plans also bundle the Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription for users to stream the matches.

Besides the launch of the Jio Cricket Plans, the company has also announced the return of the Jio Cricket Play Along game for users to earn rewards. Let's take a look at the prepaid plans launched this cricket season below.

Jio Cricket Plans And Benefits

Firstly, the Jio Cricket Plan is priced at Rs. 279 bundles 15GB of data at high-speed and complimentary access to Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription. This plan will be valid as long as the existing base plan is valid. There are no other benefits offered by the Rs. 279 prepaid plan.

Next on the list is the Rs. 499 Jio Cricket Plan. It offers 2GB of daily data, 100 SMS per day, unlimited voice calls and a validity of 28 days. This plan comes with access to the Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription as well.

The third plan in the Jio Cricket Plan is priced at Rs. 799. It offers 2GB of daily data, 100 SMS per day, unlimited voice calls and a validity of 56 days. This plan comes with access to the Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription.

Talking about the next Jio Cricket Plan is priced at Rs. 1,066. It has a validity of 84 days and bundles with 2GB of daily data benefits and the Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription. Next, we have the Rs. 3,119 prepaid plan is a long-term plan that offers 2GB of data per day and a subscription to Disney+ Hotstar Mobile. It has a validity of 365 days.

Notably, the Rs. 2,999 prepaid plan is better than the Rs. 3,119 plan. It also comes with a long-term validity of 365 days. It offers subscribers the benefits of 1.5GB of daily high-speed data instead of 2GB. Also, the prepaid plan bundles a Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription for the same duration.

Also, we have the Rs. 4,199 prepaid plan under the Jio Cricket Plan offers customers with 3GB of daily high-speed data and access to a Disney+ Hotstar Premium subscription. The plan is a long-term plan with a validity of 365 days.

