Jio Rs. 279 Cricket Add-On Pack Bundles Disney+ Hotstar Mobile Plan

Reliance Jio, the largest and fastest-growing telecom network in the country has launched a new cricket add-on recharge pack. This move comes at the right time when the IPL 2022 season has just kickstarted. This recharge pack is priced at Rs. 279 and it brings the Disney+ Hotstar mobile subscription priced at Rs. 499.

With this Jio Rs. 279 cricket add-on pack, Jio subscribers will be able to watch cricket matches live without getting another separate subscription to enjoy the action live. However, there is a catch with this Jio Rs. 279 recharge pack.

The catch is that the Jio Rs. 279 cricket add-on is available only for select users and not everyone, at least for now. The company is pushing a banner ad via the mobile app MyJio to eligible users to let them know that they can recharge with this add-on pack.

Other Benefits Of Jio Rs. 279 Pack

Furthermore, the Jio Rs. 279 cricket add-on pack bundles the subscription to the Disney+ Hotstar Mobile service. So, users who opt for this pack will get access to the content library on the streaming service via their mobile alongside ads. To go ad-free, users need to opt for the premium plan, which is not complimentary with this Jio plan.

In addition to the Disney+ Hotstar subscription, the Jio Rs. 279 cricket add-on plan bundles other benefits such as 15GB of high-speed data and the same validity as the existing plan that the users are subscribed to. As it is a cricket-centric pack, there are no other benefits such as voice calls.

If interested in this Jio cricket add-on pack, then you can recharge to the same via the MyJio app. Notably, this recharge pack during the IPL 2022 season has been launched soon after Jio introduced two long-term work from home prepaid plans priced at Rs. 2,879 and Rs. 2,998. These plans are valid for a period of 365 days.

These new plans from Jio come as standalone validity plans that will come into action even after the expiry of the base plan. While the benefits of the base plan are not available, these plans offer data benefits to the subscribers.

