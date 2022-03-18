Reliance Jio Launches Rs. 2,878, Rs. 2,998 Data-Only Prepaid Plans News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Reliance Jio, the fastest growing telecom operator has just launched two new prepaid plans for those who are working from home and do not have a broadband connection. Notably, these plans have been launched for subscribers all over the country. The two plans are the Jio Rs. 2,878 and Rs. 2,998 prepaid plans and you can see them under the 'Work From Home Data Packs' section on the official site.

Both the Jio Rs. 2,878 and Rs. 2,998 prepaid plans are for users who need long-term data packs. These plans do not offer voice calling and SMS benefits.

Reliance Jio Rs. 2,878 Prepaid Plan

The Jio Rs. 2,878 prepaid plan offers 2GB of data per day for a period of 365 days. This takes the overall data benefit to 730GB. After the daily FUP is reached, users can still browse data but at a relatively lower speed of 64kbps.

Reliance Jio Rs. 2,998 Prepaid Plan

On the other hand, the new Jio Rs. 2,998 prepaid plan offers a relatively higher data benefit. It comes bundled with 2.5GB of daily data for the same validity period of 365 days. The overall data benefit offered by this plan is 912.5GB throughout the entire year.

As with any other prepaid plan from the telco, this plan also offers unlimited data benefit at 64kbps after exhausting the FUP limit.

Notably, both these prepaid plans from Jio are meant to boost the everyday data benefit that customers get with their base plan. If you are working from home and want to get increased data benefit, then the Jio Rs. 2,878 and Rs. 2,998 prepaid plans are the best ones you should choose.

What's interesting is that these plans have a standalone validity period that makes them active even if the base prepaid plan expires. So, even if you cannot do voice calls or enjoy the SMS benefits offered by your base plan, you can still use data with these plans.

It remains to be seen if anyone will need these plans or not. However, these are best for those who use a lot of data. For now, if you want to subscribe to these plans, then you can visit the official Jio website or the MyJio app to recharge with these plans. Notably, there are a few other Jio prepaid plans that offer only data benefit.

Best Mobiles in India