Jio Offers Two Days Free Service To Compensate For Outage

On Saturday, the Jio network faced an outage in several parts across India. Due to this outage, services such as calls and internet connectivity were affected for close to eight hours. To be specific, the network was down in Mumbai, Chattisgarh, and Madhya Pradesh. Now, Jio appears to have decided to compensate for this loss with a two-day complimentary unlimited plan.

The telecom operator is reportedly providing a two-day free access to the unlimited plan. This will be automatically added to the ongoing plans of its subscribers who were affected by the outage. This means that the validity of the active plan will be extended by two days, claims a report by Indian Express.

Jio Offers Free Two-Day Unlimited Plan

The report notes that Jio has sent a message to the users who were affected by the network outage. Going by the same, it reads that they are extending the two-day rental credit and it will be applied automatically. The rental credit will reflect in the next bill it added.

Notably, this is not the first time for Jio to provide users with two days of additional service as a goodwill gesture. Previously, when the telecom network was down last year, it offered a similar complimentary benefit of two days of the unlimited plan to its users but the entire user base did not get the benefit.

Though there are claims that the users who could not access the Jio network during the recent outage will get two days of additional validity on their existing plan, there is no official confirmation regarding the same.

New JioPhone Prepaid Plans

In a recent development, Jio has added a new JioPhone plan priced at Rs. 152 to its portfolio. Going by the same, subscribers of this new plan will get 0.5GB of data per day alongside other benefits such as unlimited voice calling, 300 SMS throughout the validity period, and a suite of Jio apps including JioTV, JioCloud and more.

This Rs. 152 JioPhone plan is valid for a period of 28 days. Currently, this is the most affordable plan for JioPhone users. Besides this, the company has three other JioPhone prepaid plans including the Rs. 155, Rs. 186 and Rs. 749 those have been revised to cost Rs. 186, Rs. 222, and Rs. 899 respectively.

