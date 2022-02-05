JioPhone Launches Rs. 152 Prepaid Plan, Three Plans Revised News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Reliance Jio recently hiked the prepaid plans after a similar move from Airtel and Vi. Now, the telco has revised the JioPhone all-in-one plans within weeks of increasing the cost of its other recharge plans. In addition to revising three of these plans, the telco has also launched another new plan for JioPhone users.

For the uninitiated, the JioPhone all-in-one plans are special prepaid plans meant for the users of JioPhone. These plans will not come into effect when the SIM card is used in any other smartphone.

Reliance JioPhone Plan Rs. 152

In a recent development, Jio has added a new JioPhone plan priced at Rs. 152 to its portfolio. Going by the same, subscribers of this new plan will get 0.5GB of data per day alongside other benefits such as unlimited voice calling, 300 SMS throughout the validity period, and a suite of Jio apps including JioTV, JioCloud and more.

This Rs. 152 JioPhone plan is valid for a period of 28 days. Currently, this is the most affordable plan for JioPhone users.

Other JioPhone Plans

Besides this, the company has three other JioPhone prepaid plans including the Rs. 155, Rs. 186 and Rs. 749 those have been revised. Detailing the same, the JioPhone Rs. 155 prepaid plan is now priced at Rs. 186 and it has a validity of 28 days. This plan offers benefits including 1GB of data per day, unlimited voice calling benefits, 100 SMS per day and access to the Jio suite of apps.

The JioPhone Rs. 186 prepaid plan is priced at Rs. 222 and it comes with benefits including 2GB of data per day, unlimited voice calling benefits, 100 SMS per day and access to the Jio suite of apps. This plan for JioPhone users is valid for 28 days.

Lastly, the JioPhone Rs. 749 prepaid plan has been revised to Rs. 899. This plan comes with 2GB of data for every 28 days and a total data benefit of 24GB of data for a validity period of 336 days. Other benefits of the plan include unlimited voice calling benefits, access to Jio suite of apps, and 50 SMS per day.

Best Mobiles in India