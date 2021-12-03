New JioPhone Prepaid Plans And Bundled Benefits News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Recently, Reliance Jio hiked its prepaid plans following a similar move by Airtel and Vi. This price hike came into effect on December 1. Compared to other telcos, the price hike implemented by Jio is relatively cheaper. Now, the company has launched a slew of JioPhone recharge plans for the users of the feature phone.

Notably, at the time of announcing the price hike, Jio did not leave any new word regarding the JioPhone plans. Now, it has updated its official website to display these new plans. Going by the same, there are many JioPhone plans ranging from 23 days to 336 days. These plans provide access to the suite of apps from the telco such as Jio Cloud, Jio Security, Jio Cinema, and Jio TV.

New JioPhone Prepaid Plans

Let's take a look at the new JioPhone Prepaid Plans from here.

JioPhone Rs. 125 prepaid plan: The JioPhone Rs. 125 plan provides benefits such as 300 SMS, unlimited voice calls to all networks, 0.5GB of data per day and Jio suite of apps access for a validity period of 23 days.

JioPhone Rs. 152 prepaid plan: This prepaid plan meant for the JioPhone users is priced at Rs. 152 and it offers 0.5GB of data per day for a period of 28 days. The other benefits include 300 SMS, access to the Jio suite of apps, and unlimited voice calls.

JioPhone Rs. 186 prepaid plan: This JioPhone prepaid plan provides 1GB of data per day, 100 SMS per day, access to the Jio suite of apps, and unlimited voice calling benefits for a period of 28 days validity.

JioPhone Rs. 222 prepaid plan: JioPhone Rs. 222 prepaid plan comes with 100 SMS per day, unlimited voice calling benefits, 2GB per day, and access to the Jio suite of apps for a validity period of 28 days.

JioPhone Rs. 899 prepaid plan: Lastly, the most expensive plan - the Rs. 899 prepaid plan for JioPhone users comes with 2GB of data for every 28 days (total data benefit is 24GB), 50 SMS per day, unlimited voice calling and access to the Jio suite of apps. Notably, this is a long-term plan valid for 366 days.

