Jio Phone Prepaid Plans In 2021 That Ship 2GB Data Per Day News oi-Priyanka Dua

To attract more users in rural areas, Reliance Jio Might bring a new Jio Phone and new 4G smartphone at affordable prices in the coming days. Notably, Reliance Jio is the only operator that is providing feature phones along with plans. Also, the company prepaid plans are 25 percent cheaper than Airtel and Vi (Vodafone-Idea). On that track, we are listing all Jio Phone plans that are available in 2021.

List Of Jio Phone All-In-One-Plans In 2021

It is worth noting that Jio Phone is providing four plans in this category. These plans are available at Rs. 75, Rs. 125, Rs. 155, and Rs. 185. The first plan of Rs. 75 is offering 3GB data for 28 days, which means users are getting 0.1GB data per day. It includes 50 messages and a complimentary subscription to all Jio apps.

Then, there is a plan of Rs. 125 is offering 14GB of data (0.5GB data per day) for 28 days. It includes 300 messages, unlimited calling, and a complimentary subscription to all Jio applications, such as Jio News, Jio Cinema, and more.

The third plan in the list is priced at Rs. 155 is offering 1GB of data per day for the same period, which means 28GB of data. It includes unlimited calling to all networks, 100 messages, and a complimentary subscription to all Jio applications.

The Rs. 185, where it ships 56GB of data for 28 days, which means 2GB data per day. It also ships unlimited calling, Jio apps, and 100 messages per day. Lastly, the Jio Phone plan is available at Rs. 153, where it is offering 1.5GB data per day (42GB of data) for 28 days. It includes unlimited calling and 100 messages per day.

