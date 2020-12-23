Reliance Jio Might Launch New Jio Phone In Next Quarter News oi-Priyanka Dua

To increase its user base and offer entertainment at affordable prices, Reliance Jio is planning to relaunch its 4G feature phone in the next quarter. This development comes after Reliance Jio joined hands with Google to bring smartphones to the country.

Notably, the upcoming feature phones are expected to be under Rs. 1,000, which means Reliance Jio is again looking to disrupt the feature phone market, which will be available in 80,000 stores. It is also expected that Reliance Jio might launch new prepaid plans for the upcoming feature phone.

"The JioPhone was last sold at Rs. 699, but it will be difficult to match that pricing now due to an increase in component costs post Covid-19 and import duties," industry sources were quoted by ET. "However, it will still be below Rs. 1,000 since Reliance Jio wants to reach out to consumers who are not connected, in smaller towns and villages where affordability is an issue," sources added.

Jio Phone And Jio Phone 2 Specifications

So far, Reliance Jio launched two Jio Phones in the country such as the Jio Phone and the Jio Phone 2. The Jio Phone comes with 4G and VoLTE features. The feature phone also has a Nano-SIM slot, 2.4-inch display, 240 x 320 resolution, 512MB of RAM, and 4GB of internal storage, which can expand up to 128GB.

The Jio Phone comes with all apps and runs KaiOS. The Jio Phone 2 was launched in 2018 and comes with a 2.40-inch display, 240x320 resolution, 512MB of RAM. Similarly, it also runs KaiOS and it has 4GB of ROM, which can be expanded up to 128GB via SD card.

On the imaging front, it has a 2MP camera on the back along with a 0.3MP camera on the front side and the Jio Phone 2 has a 2,000 mAh battery. On the connectivity front, the Jio Phone has FM radio, NFC, Wi-Fi, and GPS.

