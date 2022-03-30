Tata IPL 2022 Gets Dolby Atmos Support To Offer Stadium Like Sounding Experience At Home News oi-Vivek

If you are someone who watches live Tata IPL 2022 matches, then here is some good news. Dolby Laboratories has now collaborated with Disney Star to offer Dolby Atmos audio on Star Sports1 HD & Star Sports1 Hindi HD. According to Dolby Studios, this technology will deliver an immersive audio experience along with multi-dimensional sound.

With this technology in place, users can get the best possible audio experience during the Tata IPL 2022 matches. However, as of now, this technology is limited to the English and Hindi HD language on Star Sports1 HD & Star Sports1 Hindi, respectively. As of now, there is no information if Dolby Atmos audio technology will be available on other Star Sports channels such as Kannada and Telugu.

If you are planning to experience Dolby Atmos sound while watching Tata IPL 2022, make sure that you have subscribed to either of these channels. It is also important to have an HD setup box and a smart TV that can support Dolby Atmos to experience this technology in the best possible way.

In addition to Dolby Atmos sound support, Disney Star has also announced a host of new features such as online voting and a polling platform through a megaphone, which allows users who watch Tata IPL 2022 on television to engage with the presentation, offers a live and interactive experience. These features are available on all the channels along with Disney+ Hotstar.

Disney Star has also introduced mixed reality analysis, which allows the presenters to visualize and interact with Hawkeye graphics using a mixed reality headset. All these things should add-on to the entertainment aspect and should even offer more information to core cricket fans with more data and insight into an actual Tata IPL 2022 match.

On top of all these features, users can enjoy ball-by-ball fielding analysis linked to live on-ground player tracking, enabled within digital twins of stadiums as well as 3D player avatars, virtual multi-screen telestration, and a bespoke virtual studio environment that leverages a stereoscopic talent positional tracking system to create the magical illusion that the graphics are real.

Best Mobiles in India