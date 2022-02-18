Exclusive: Xiaomi Smart TVs To Feature Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision In 2022

Smart TV Consumption In India

The Indian smart TV market is crowded with cut-throat competition among Chinese brands. Yet, Xiaomi is now a household name. Xiaomi and Redmi smart TVs have boomed in India, offering some of the latest technologies at attractive prices. We recently interacted with spokespersons from Xiaomi and Dolby to better understand the latest tech and what the Indian market can expect in 2022.

Let's take a step back to see where the smart TV market stands in India. "There's a certain trend we could understand with consumers using Xiaomi TVs, like what kind of content people like, what genre is more popular, what languages they watch content on," says Anisha Mehta from Partnership and Content Operations at Xiaomi.

What Is Dolby Atmos And Why Is It Important?

The new age smart TVs are equipped with some of the latest technologies like Dolby Vision that enhance the viewing experience. At the same time, audio experiences on smart TVs are equally important - which brings us to Dolby Atmos.

Dolby Atmos is an audio technology developed by Dolby Laboratories. It's a surround sound technology that's often seen in theatres to create an enhanced cinematic experience. Dolby Atmos taps into the existing surround sound systems by adding height channels. This allows sound to envelop the space, creating an immersive environment with surround sound technology.

Dolby Atmos takes music and entertainment to the next level as it's a revolutionary spatial audio technology for the most immersive sound experience. Experiencing surround sound in a theatre is imaginable as there are speakers across the hall. However, bringing Dolby Atmos experience to a smart TV could be challenging as there are just two speakers on a TV.

Why Is Dolby Technology So Important?

Today, the market is flooded with the latest tech. But when it comes to audio and visual technology, Dolby has secured the top spot, especially for Dolby Atmos for its surround sound experience. Of course, there are competitors like Digital Theatre System or DTS, Microsoft Sound System, and so on.

"Dolby plays a vital role in content creation and content consumption. We start with content creators so that our technologies like Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos are integrated with the content. This ultimately gives the consumers the complete audio-visual experience, which the creators wanted," explains Ashim Mathur, the Senior Regional Director, Japan & Emerging Markets for Dolby Laboratories.

Dolby Atmos For Xiaomi TVs In 2022

This is exactly where Xiaomi aims to excel. "Starting with the Xiaomi TV 5X, we have started to bring in Dolby Atmos, which is the premium technology in audio that encompasses you with a virtual surround sound system. says Sudeep Sahu, Sr Product Manager for TV category at Xiaomi.

"The beauty is that we've made this possible with a two-speaker system on the Xiaomi TV without needing dedicated channels. We're able to create this dome-like structure with just the two speakers on the TV with Dolby Atmos," he further explains. The Dolby Atmos technology has been a game-changer for Xiaomi, no doubt.

The Xiaomi TV 5X was launched in 2021 with some of the most premium features. Sahu further explains that Xiaomi is aiming to expand these services in future lineups. "These (Dolby Atmos) are some of the technologies that we're looking to push into our TV lineups, both Redmi and Xiaomi," Sahu further stated.

Xiaomi is one of the market leaders when it comes to the latest tech in India - right from smartphones to IoT gadgets. Bringing Dolby Atmos to Xiaomi and Redmi smart TVs will surely help put a stronghold as the leading tech company in the Indian market.