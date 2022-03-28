Watch IPL 2022 For Free: Apps, Plans To Watch IPL 2022 For Free Features oi-Sharmishte Datti

It's the IPL season, and fans across India and the globe are making time to watch the popular cricket season. The IPL 2022, like always, will be available to watch on Disney+ Hotstar - which is available with a subscription price. This brings us to an important aspect - can you watch IPL 2022 for free in India? The answer is yes!

IPL 2022 On Star Sports 1

Firstly, if you have a cable network or a DTH connection, you can also watch the IPL 2022 season on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, and other selected Star Sports channels. It's also available on Star Gold, Gold HD, and Gold 2 Of course, this would require previous connections and paid plans. But if you already have existing plans with Star Sports, you can access IPL 2022 with it.

IPL 2022 With Airtel Recharge

Airtel offers several prepaid and postpaid plans that offer free Disney+ Hotstar subscriptions. The Airtel prepaid plans start from Rs. 499 with 28 days validity and offers a Disney+ Hotstar subscription for free. The high-end plans for Rs. 3,359 for 365 days also offer the subscription. You can check out the complete Airtel plans here to recharge and watch IPL 2022 for free.

IPL 2022 With Jio Recharge

Similarly, Jio also has multiple plans that offer a Disney+ Hotstar subscription for free. Here too, the basic plan for the subscription starts from Rs. 499 with 28 days validity. The high-end plan for Rs. 3,199 also offers a Disney+ Hotstar subscription to watch IPL 2022 for free. You can check the complete Jio plans and offers here.

IPL 2022 With Vi Recharge

Vi or Vodafone Idea also offers a couple of plans with Disney+ Hotstar to watch the IPL 2022 for free. Vi users can recharge for Rs. 601 for 28 days validity to get a Disney+ Hotstar subscription. The high-end plan is available for Rs. 3,099 for 365 days validity and offers the subscription for free. You can check out the Vi prepaid plans here.

IPL 2022 With Flipkart SuperCoins

Shopping on Flipkart has its advantages, starting with the Flipkart SuperCoins. One can use the Flipkart SuperCoins to recharge for the Disney+ Hotstar subscription. If you have just Rs. 299 FlipkartSuper Coins, you can recharge for the basic mobile plan and watch IPL 2022 for free.

IPL 2022 Apps For Free

IPL 2022 is also available on a couple of other apps that can be accessed even outside India. These include Fox Sports, Kayo app, Sky Sports, Willow TV, and ESPN+. These apps might not be free to use and will be subject to regional availability. Yet, one can sign up and access these apps to watch IPL 2022 for free.

These are some of the ways to watch IPL 2022 for free in India. Apart from these, a few other brands and endorsements have offered a subscription plan for Disney+ Hotstar. For instance, on buying some cool drinks, one has a chance to get a scratch card to stand a chance to win the subscription for free.

Best Mobiles in India