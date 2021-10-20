People Prefer Better Audio Quality Over Camera, Battery While Buying A New Smartphone Features oi-Vivek

What is that one feature you won't compromise while buying a smartphone? Some might say battery, while the other might say display or even camera. The latest CMR Study reveals that audio quality is also the top priority amongst Indian consumers while buying a new smartphone.

According to CyberMedia Research (CMR) survey - "What Audio Means for Indian Smartphone users 2021?" conducted in collaboration with Dolby, audio quality takes the top spot with 69 percent of the people, while the battery life and camera preference come in second and third place with 65 and 63 percent.

The same report also mentions that there is an eight percent jump in prioritizing the audio performance of a smartphone in just a year, where, most consumers would listen to audio on their smartphone for around 20 hours per week.

The study also highlights that 86 percent of the audio consumption comes from movies, 82 percent comes from music, and 68 percent comes from user-generated content such as Instagram Reels, YouTube Shorts, and look for the voice, dialogue clarity, depth, and details in the audio.

Survey Details

This survey was conducted with an audience belonging to various age groups, starting from 18-24 years, 25-30 years, and 31-40 years. It is also said that the pandemic also has an impact on the increase in interest for the smartphone audio quality.

The report also highlights the fact that three in every four users are now aware of audio technologies like Dolby Atmos. It also says that technologies like Dolby Atmos can also contribute to increased audio and video consumption on smartphones.

How To Choose The Smartphone With Right Audio Experience?

It is always best to go to an experience center to test the audio performance of the exact device that you are willing to buy. As this is slightly difficult considering the current situation, you can look for features like a stereo speaker setup with some certifications like Dolby Atmos.

Given streaming platforms like Disney Plus Hotstar, and Netflix support features like Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision, you can also look for smartphones that officially have these certifications.

