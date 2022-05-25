Just In
TATA IPL 2022: RCB Vs LSG Eliminator 1 Live Streaming On Mobile and TV
The second match in the playoffs of the TATA IPL 2022 will be held between RCB and LSG, which are in the four and third positions in the points table. The winner of this match will play qualifiers 2 against RR on the 27th of April, and the winner of that match will go head-to-head with GT.
RCB vs LSG match will be held in Kolkata, and the match will begin at 7:30 PM IST. The game between RCB and LSG will be live-streamed on Start Sports network, Disney Plus Hotstar, and Yupp TV. Users can watch this match in several languages including English, Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, and Tamil.
TATA IPL 2022 RCB Vs LSG Eliminator 1 Free Live Streaming On Mobile
The match between RCB and LSG will start at 7:30 PM, while the toss will happen at 7:00. Those who win the toss can choose to bat or field. You can watch the live streaming RCB vs LSG match on Disney Plus Hotstar app at 1080p resolution, and Dolby 5.1 surround audio.
If you don't have Disney Plus Hotstar subscription, you can recharge Rs. 399 plan on Jio or Airtel network to get a free one-year subscription to Disney Plus Hotstar mobile plan. Similarly, you can also watch this match live on Yupp TV, and the app is available for Android, iOS, and smart TVs.
Do note that, when you stream an IPL match via an app such as Disney Plus Hotstar, there will be a bit of a delay when compared to watching the match over cable TV. You can also check out live scores of RCB vs LSG matches on various apps and websites for free.
TATA IPL 2022 RCB Vs LSG Eliminator 1 Free Live Streaming On TV
You can recharge your DTH or cable plan to get access to TATA IPL 2022 match, and even on cable TV, the game will be available in HD resolution. If you have a smart TV, then download and install either Disney Plus Hotstar or Yupp TV app on your television to live stream the RCB vs LSG eliminator 1 match.
