Tata Sky Announces Discount On HD+ Set-Top Box; Now Available At Rs. 5,999

Tata Sky has launched several benefits and offers during the lockdown. The company has recently announced Rs. 2,000 discount on set-top boxes. Now, it has been reported that the company has once again revised the price of its HD+ set-top box.

The company has reduced the prices of a set-top box. After the revision, the Tata Sky HD+ is priced at Rs. 5,999 as against Rs. 7,890. This means that you have to pay less amount as the company has reduced price by Rs. 1,891. This announcement comes a week after the company has reduced the prices of Binge+ set-top box to Rs. 3999. Earlier, it was priced at Rs. 5,999.

The new prices are already reflecting on the company's website and application. However, there is a catch. If you are using multiple connections, then you have to shell out Rs. 8,900, and if any new customer wants to buy the connection, then it will be available at Rs. 9,300.

Tata Sky HD+ Set Top Box: Details

The set-top box enables you to record three shows at one time. Besides, it comes with a 1080i resolution and 500GB hard disk. It also has a 16:9 aspect ratio and Dolby audio support. In fact, the set-top box allows you to store shows iOS devices. The Tata Sky HD+ pack also allows you to add two devices.

Tata Sky Offering 15 Days Extra Services With Six Months Plans

Meanwhile, Tata Sky has brought a new offer, where it is providing 15 days of services with six-month packs. In addition, this allows you to get one month of free services with 12 months packs. The six months packs are priced at Rs. 1,746, and if we calculate it on monthly wise, then you there you have to pay Rs. 291 per month. This pack also provides you a cashback of Rs. 145.5. This cashback will be credited to your accounts.

On the other, the company has launched an emergency credit facility, where customers can pay later along with the extra amount. To avail that services all you need to give a missed call on the company's number from your registered number.

