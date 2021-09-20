Tata Sky Binge Offering 13 OTT Channels: Here's How To Get News oi-Priyanka Dua

Tata Sky has been very active in terms of making changes on its platform. The company has again has added two new channels on Binge services. With this, users will get 13 OTT services. The newly added channels will allow users to watch movies, shows, and more. So, let's find out the details of new channels.

Tata Sky Binge New OTT Channels: Here Are All Details

The company has added Epic On and DocuBay, on its platform. Both are popular OTT platforms by IN10 Media Network. All subscribers will be allowed to access the whole library of Tata Sky Binge+ Tata Sky Box, and the Tata Sky Binge Mobile App.

For the unaware, the company offers content from all leading apps, such as Hungama Play, Eros Now, ShemarooMe, Voot Kids, Disney+ Hotstar Premium, ZEE5, Sony Liv, Voot Select, SunNxt, and CuriosityStream.

Notably, the company has launched these channels before the festive season as Epic On and DocuBay are likely to provide diversity to their content. "We believe such platform additions will only make Tata Sky Binge the absolute go-to destination for the viewers," Tata Sky spokesperson said.

The company also said that Epic On allows subscribers to watch movies, TV shows, short films, reality TV content, food & travel shows, including stories by Rabindranath Tagore, Dharmakshetra, Siyasat, Raja Rasoi, Aur Anya Kahaniyaan, and many more.

Besides, DocyBay provides streaming benefits to subscribers. It will include science, history, wildlife, travel, crime, world events, nature, and much more. The company also announced some titles like Financing Terror, Bitcoin: The end of money, Victims of ISIS, and more.

Tata Sky Binge Packs: Check Here For All Details

In addition, a subscriber can access Amazon Prime on Binge packs with an additional monthly top-up of Rs. 129. Apart from that, the company offers two plans for Binge users. The company services with two plans that are priced at Rs. 149 and Rs. 299 per month.

The Rs. 149 offers services to three mobiles, while Rs. 299 offers services on mobiles and TVs. Notably, the first plan is for only mobile users, where users will get content from seven leading apps, such as ShemarooMe, Sony LIV, Zee5 Premium, Eros Now, Voot Kids, Hungama Play, and Voot Select.

On the other hand, Rs. 299 plan offers content from ShemarooMe, Sony LIV, Voot Select, ZEE5 Premium, Eros Now, Disney+ Hotstar, SunNXT, CuriosityStream, Hungama Play, and Voot Kids.

The app is already available on Play Store and App Store as it was designed for Android and iOS users. However, to use the app, subscribers need to follow these steps.

First, you need to register your mobile number along with your ID Then, you can access the content on mobile devices and television. Furthermore, the app enables users to watch all movies, shows in their language.

Additionally, the company provides a unique search option, which will enable all subscribers to look for the content on the platform. The app also comes with a voice search feature, which means users can select a channel via voice command

