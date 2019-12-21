ENGLISH

    Tata Sky Binge+ Hands-On Photos Leak Showing Set-Top-Box Design

    DTH service provider Tata Sky is speculated to introduce a hybrid set-top-box running Android Pie OS. Reportedly, this hybrid set-top-box could be called Tata Sky Binge+. It is believed to provide services that are similar to the Tata Sky Binge dongle.

    Tata Sky Binge+ Hands-On Photos Leak Showing Set-Top-Box Design

     

    While we are all set to witness the launch of this hybrid set-top-box sometime soon, we have already come across leaked specifications and features hinting what the company will roll out soon. Now, a report by DreamDTH has revealed the hands-on photos and the retail box of the Tata Sky Binge+.

    Tata Sky Binge+ Leak

    Going by the leaked retail box of the Tata Sky Binge+ hybrid set-top-box, it shows the packaging and branding clearly. The box highlights the presence of 4K support, Android OS, and voice support. Moving onto the actual set-top-box, it features a curved design and the Binge+ branding.

    At its rear, the hybrid set-top-box features multiple connectivity ports such as the RF input from the Satellite Dish with analog AV ports, optical audio S/PDIF support, two USB ports, a 12V power port, an Ethernet port, and an HDMI out port.

    Tata Sky Binge+ Hands-On Photos Leak Showing Set-Top-Box Design

    Talking about the remote control that was leaked, it appears to feature a simple Google Assistant button, channel and volume buttons, and more. This can be used to control both the TV and the set-top-box.

    Tata Sky Binge+: What To Expect

    The Tata Sky Binge+ hybrid set-top-box will make use of a Broadcom BCM72604 SoC clocked at 1.8GHz along with 2GB RAM and 8GB ROM. It is believed to use a Broadcom VideoCore V HW GPU as well.

     

    From the leaked promo brochure, it is believed that the Tata Sky Binge+ hybrid set-top-box might arrive with a complimentary subscription to the Tata Sky service for a month. Also, there could be access to Hotstar, ZEE5, Eros Now, and Hungama Play.

    The set-top-box could run Android OS and provide access to Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, VOOT, ALTBalaji, and more. However, a separate subscription service could be needed to access these services.

    For now, the pricing and availability of the hybrid set-top-box remain unknown. We can expect more details regarding the same to surface online in the coming days.

    Story first published: Saturday, December 21, 2019, 11:11 [IST]
