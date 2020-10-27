Just In
Tata Sky Binge+ Vs Airtel Xstream Box Set-Top Box: Which One Is Better?
Tata Sky has recently reduced the prices of its Binge+ set-top box and is now available at Rs. 2,999 without any reductions in benefits. The Tata Sky Binge+ set-top box provides access to satellite TV and over-the-top platform. However, Tata Sky is not the one who is offering such benefits as Airtel is also offering similar benefits.
In fact, the pricing of the Airtel Xstream box is lesser than Tata Sky Binge+ set-top box. The box is priced at Rs. 2,499. So, if you are looking at that which one is better between these two, then you should go for this article.
Tata Sky Binge+ Set-Top Box: Details
Tata Sky Binge+ set-top box comes with a free subscription of six months. It includes access to Voot Select, Voot Kids, Hungama Play, Eros Now, ShemarooMe, Disney+ Hotstar, ZEE5 Premium, and SunNXT. Besides, Tata Sky Binge+ set-top box also offers Amazon Prime without any extra cost. However, users have to pay Rs. 299 for Binge services. Earlier, it was priced at Rs. 249.
Airtel Xstream Set-Top Box: Details
The Airtel Xstream box is offering content from the OTT platform and satellite TV. Additionally, the company is offering complimentary access to Premium services for one month without any extra cost. Besides, users will get the option to avail Xstream Premium, Hotstar VIP, and Zee5 subscription for one year for Rs. 1,699.
Apart from these offers, Airtel is offering a 10 percent discount on new the set-top box. However, users need to use the ADTV10 code. After using the code, users will have spent Rs. 2, 249, instead of Rs. 2,499, which means users can save Rs. 250.
Which Set-Top Box Is Better?
Both set-top boxes offer similar benefits, but still, Tata Sky Binge+ is charging an extra Rs. 500 extra, while the Airtel box comes with refundable prices. However, Airtel is offering content from Xstream Premium. On the other hand, Tata Sky Binge+ STB comes with several OTT platforms, which means this is better than the Airtel Xstream box as content comes at affordable prices.
