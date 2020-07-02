Just In
Now Get Tata Sky +HD Set-Top Box At Rs. 4,999
Tata Sky has recently become the number one DTH operator in the country. The company has managed to garner 31. 80 percent market share, while Dish TV has 30.55 percent share. On the other hand, Airtel and Sun Direct received 23.31 percent and 14.35 percent share. This means Tata Sky is leading the DTH segment, due to its vast coverage, affordable packs, and set-top boxes.
The DTH operator has several set-top boxes, such as Tata Sky UHD 4K set-top box, Tata Sky Binge+, and Tata Sky+ HD. The Tata Sky UHD 4K STB is priced at Rs. 6,400, while Tata Sky Binge+ will cost you Rs. 3,999, and now the company has decreased the prices of Tata Sky+ HD set-top box to Rs. 4,999 from Rs. 9,300.
Tata Sky New Offer Under HD PVR Big Sale
The company has reduced prices under its sale called 'HD PVR Big Sale'. The company has reduced its prices by 49 percent, and now it is available at Rs. 4,999. This means the company is giving a discount of Rs. 4,301. Tata Sky is offering this benefit to all new customers, and to those who are opting for multi-channel packs. This means if anyone wants to upgrade their packs they, can opt for the Tata Sky +HD connection.
Apart from that, the firm has introduced a new feature for its set-top box users, where users are allowed to filter their shows and content. Tata Sky has introduced a feature called Trending on TV to filter your shows; all you need to do is to press the yellow button on the set-top box remote. After that, the box allows you to watch top shows and top movies.
Tata Sky is also offering top movie feature in eight languages English, Tamil, Marathi, Hindi, Telugu, Bengali, Kannada, and Malayalam. This feature will allow you to select movies in your language in listed movies. On the other hand, the Live Sports feature will allow you to watch live events. The yellow button is designed to save your time in finding out your channels.
