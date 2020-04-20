Tata Sky Offering 10 Channels Free Until May 3 News oi-Priyanka Dua

Tata Sky has announced that it will be offering 10 of its channels free until May 3. The company has announced this so that people can get their services without any issue. The company has said that these channels are also available on the set-top box and its application. The firm has shared that this facility is completely free on both platforms.

The free channels include Tata Sky Fitness(110), Tata Sky Dance Studio (Channel 123), Tata Sky Beauty (Channel 119), Tata Sky Classroom(653), Tata Sky Vedic Maths(702), Tata Sky Cooking(127), Tata Sky Fun Learn(664 & 686), and Tata Sky Javed Akhtar(150). This means that the company is providing free channels across all categories.

Tata Sky Offering Free Credits To Customers

Apart from the offering, free channels, the company has launched a new way to help its customers during the lockdown. The company has announced that it offering emergency credits to the users. It said that this benefit is specially designed for those who recharge from retail shops. However, initially, users have to give a miss call on 080-6999922 from their number. After that, their services will start. But still, there is a catch. The company will deduct the amount once the lockdown ends, and users recharge their suitable plans.

Meanwhile, Tata Sky has started offering three more channels. These channels are priced between 0.6 paise to Rs. 6. The new channels include Eurosport HD, Zee Biskope, and 1Sports. These new channels are free for the first 10 days after that user has to pay the amount. In addition, these channels are available on the app and Tata Sky web. The development comes two days after the Ministry of Home Affairs removed restrictions from the sector.

MIB Directs Operators To Offer Services

Offering free services during the lockdown seems a really good move by the DTH players to help their users while staying home. In fact, DTH, broadcasters, and cable TV operators are offering their services without any interruption. The operators are offering free services along with credit facilities after the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting has asked to do that.

Best Mobiles in India