How To Change Registered Mobile Number In Tata Sky

While there are millions of subscribers to Tata Sky, there is a great support system and self-help options on the official website that will serve the needs of users. With this customer support, you can change your registered mobile number easily.

What Is Registered Mobile Number?

The registered mobile number is something like your digital ID card. With this number, you can access help options easily. It lets you easily add packages or channels, activate and deactivate services, and buy showcase movies among other aspects by sending an SMS. Also, it is easy to contact customer support as personal verification doesn't take a lot of time.

Change Registered Mobile Number Online

When it comes to changing the registered mobile number online, you can do it easily by visiting the MyTataSky website. You need to follow the steps mentioned below to do the same.

Firstly, register or log in to the MyTataSky website

Go to the My Account and choose the Profile section

You will be able to see the registered mobile number and alternative number (if you have given one) here

Click on Edit Profile button and type the new phone number that you want to use as the registered mobile number

Click on Save to submit the changes you have made

Once the registered mobile number has been changed, you will get SMS-based transactions to the new number.

Change Registered Mobile Number Offline

If you do not have an online MyTataSky account, then you can do the same offline by calling the Tata Sky helpline. The helpline will depend on your area and ask the customer care executive to change your registered mobile number. To validate the same, you need to provide your name, address, old mobile number and other details.