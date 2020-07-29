ENGLISH

    Tata Sky Introduces 'Double Dhamaka Offer'; Offering 50% Discounts On 6 Packs

    Tata Sky has come up with a new move to offer benefits to its consumers. The company has announced the launch of the 'Double Dhamaka offer' on its selected channels, where it is offering 50 percent, and it is valid until August 2, 2020.

    Tata Sky Introduces 'Double Dhamaka Offer'

     

    Details Of Tata Sky Double Dhamaka Offer

    Under this new offer, the company is providing discounts on Tata Sky Smart Games, Tata Sky Dance Studio, Tata Sky English, Tata Sky Vedic Maths, Tata Sky Fitness, and Tata Sky Fun Learn channels. Notably, these channels are usually priced at Rs. 60, and now they are available at Rs. 30 only.The company has shared this information via its Instagram account.

    Tata Sky Launches Zeetos Offer For Kids

    Besides, the DTH operator has announced the launch of a double Zeetos offer. This offer is available on a few channels, such as Tata Sky Dance Studio, Tata Sky Smart Games, Tata Sky English, and Tata Sky Fun Learn. However, users will not get the benefit on Tata Sky Vedic Maths and Tata Sky Fitness channels.

    The Zeetos offer is specially designed for kids, where they can play and earn 1,200 points. This offer also allows you to redeem toys, including remote control electronic helicopters, Hotwheel cars, Barbie dolls, soft toys, and many more.

    The latest development comes after Tata Sky joined hands with Zee5. After this partnership, Tata Sky Binge+ is now providingcontent in 12 different languages like Bhojpuri,Gujarati, English, Kannada, Hindi, Bengali, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, Oriya, and Punjabi. Apart from Zee5, Tata Sky ships content from all major OTT applications, such as Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar Premium, SunNxt, Hungama Play, Eros Now, and ShemarooMe.

    Further, the Tata Sky Binge+ set-top box comes with an in-built Chromecast. It also has a voice feature, and it supports all televisions, including 4K, HD LED, and LCD or plasma technology. The set-top box allows you to watch missed shows, and it will cost you Rs. 3,999.

    Read More About: tata sky
    Story first published: Wednesday, July 29, 2020, 12:40 [IST]
