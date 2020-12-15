Tata Sky Join Hands With Asianet To Offer Malayalam Cinema At Rs. 1.5 Per Day News oi-Priyanka Dua

Tata Sky has announced new services for its customers. The DTH operator has added Malayalam Cinema on its platform. After this, the company is now offering content in all regional languages, especially South Indian.

Tata Sky has joined hands with Asianet to add Malayalam Cinema. Notably, Asianet is leading Malayalam GEC in Kerala, which means Tata Sky is now offering content in four South Indian languages Tata Tata Sky Malayalam Cinema, Tata Sky Tamil Cinema, Tata Sky Telugu Cinema, and Tata Sky Kannada Cinema.

"Movies contribute more than 20 percent to the overall TV viewership in Kerala and that itself indicates the tremendous affinity Malayalam speaking audiences have for their cinema," PallaviPuri, Chief Commercial and Content Officer.

The Tata Sky Malayalam Cinema will now offer content in different genres, including romance, action, comedy, and drama. In addition, this service will offer content from all big movies. The content service is already available and users have to pay Rs. 1.5 per day. This move from the company is expected to help the company to increase the viewership in Kerala.

Apart from launching content in Malayalam, the company is offering regional channels like Tata Sky Telugu Cinema, Tata Sky Bhojpuri Cinema, Tata Sky Tamil Cinema, Tata Sky Bangla Cinema, Tata Sky Marathi Cinema, and Tata Sky Punjab De Rang, Tata Sky Gujarati Cinema, and Tata Sky Kannada Cinema.

Additionally, the company has launched new features on its website and mobile application and if anyone wants to avail these features that person has to give the PIN code 500068. The company has also listed a new limited period offer, where Tata Sky Binge+ is offering a Telugu Basic HD pack along with 58 popular regional channels. This move by the company seems that it is attracting customers from different regions.

Best Mobiles in India