Tata Sky Offering Discounts On Long Term Broadband Plans News oi-Priyanka Dua

Tata Sky has revised the prices of its broadband plan in the country. Besides, the company has reduced the cities where it is operating. Notably, the DTH and internet service provider are offering speed up to 300 Mbps.

It is also worth mentioning that Tata Sky broadband comes in one month, three months, six months, and annual packs. It offers speed between 50 Mbps to 300 Mbps; however, its 100 Mbps speed packs are quite famous. So, in order to give full information, we are listing Tata Sky plans that ship 100 Mbps speed.

List Of All Tata Sky Broadband Plans That Ships 100 Mbps Speed

The company is offering 100 Mbps speed in several cities and if a user chooses the same plan, then it costs you Rs. 950 for one month. Whereas, the three-month pack is available at Rs. 2,700, a six-month pack is priced at Rs. 4,500, and 12 months' pack is priced at Rs. 8,400. This clearly shows that the price will decrease if anyone chooses higher packages like three months' packs to offer a discount of up to Rs. 150, six months' pack can offer Rs. 1,200 discount and users can avail Rs. 3,000 on the annual packs.

The company is providing the same discount on a 200 Mbps speed plan. The first pack is available at Rs. 1,150 per month, where users can get a discount up to Rs. 3,600, while 12 months' pack of 200 Mbps speed will provide you discounts up to Rs. 3,600. The actual cost of this pack is available at Rs. 10,200. For the unaware, these prices are without GST and users have to pay an extra 18 percent GST on every single package.

Best Mobiles in India