Tata Sky Music+ Users Now Get Free Access To Hungama Music Pro: Here's How To Avail

After joining hands with Curiosity stream, Tata Sky has now joined Hungama Music, which is the most popular application for music streaming. Under this partnership, the company allows you to avail Hungama Music Pro worth Rs. 99 per month via its application without any extra cost.

In this partnership, users are allowed to access all Hungama library free, which means without any sign-up fee. Currently, the company is offering 15 million songs along with music videos in 20 Indian and international languages. Hungama Music Pro comes with ad-free audio-video streaming along with high definition quality.

In addition, the company is offering unlimited access to all offline downloads of music videos. It also includes original content from Hungama and online radio channels. Tata Sky mobile application offer access to all channels that you are getting with Tata Sky set-top box. Notably, the Tata Sky mobile application is available on both iOS and Android platforms. To get this benefit you need to know how to unlock the Hungama Music Pro.

You have to click on the music content listing on the homepage of the application. Then, subscribers are redirected to the Hungama Music application, which already has the Pro subscription. In case, you are not using Tata Sky Music +, then you will be redirected towards the page, which will prompt you for a subscription. But still, you have to download the application to get this channel.

You need to download the application via Google Play Store, then you have to open that app and accept all terms and conditions. After that, you have to write your Tata Sky ID or your mobile number. In case, you are not a Tata Sky user, then you have to tap on click here and enter your name, mobile number, email ID, and Pincode. You have to click on the continue button. Then, select categories like entertainment, news, Kids, sports, and more. You have to tap on the continue button and then a language. After that, you need to click on the continue button, then click on the HD option and select the set-top boxes.

