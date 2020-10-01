Just In
Tata Sky Launches New Channel Packs Under Rs. 25; Offering Dream 11 IPL 2020 Access
Telecom operators have launched several packs to offer Disney+ Hotstar subscription to users. However, it seems that leading DTH player Tata Sky has also joined the wagon and launched a new pack at affordable prices. The DTH operator is now offering that channel that is broadcasting the Dream 11 IPL 2020, which means customers will get access to a dedicated channel that offers this facility.
Tata Sky Packs That Offers Dream 11 Subscription
Under this new subscription pack, Tata Sky has announced the launch of seven plans, i.e. Tamil, Kannada, Telugu Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1, and Star Sports 1 Hindi. If we talk about the pricing, then Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Kannada, Star Sports 1 Telugu, and The Star Sports 1 at Rs. 22.42 per month. Notably, the Star Sports 1 Tamil is available at Rs. 20.06 per month.
In addition, the company is also offering this service to its mobile application users and it is available on both Android and iOS platforms. To avail this service mobile application users need to select the Manage Pack section and to subscribe to the channels. Furthermore, to manage the pack section users need to check the availability of all packs on the platform.
Tata Sky Launches New Landline Plan
Meanwhile, the company has launched a new plan of Rs. 750 per month, where it is offering 100 Mbps speed along with 3300GB data. However, users have to pay extra Rs. 100 to get landline services. This means users have to pay Rs. 850 per month to avail this pack. This new pack comes after the company launched landline services. The landline services offer both local and STD calls. At present, these facilities are available in Bengaluru, Chennai, Jaipur, Kolkata, Mira Bhayandar, Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Delhi, and more.
