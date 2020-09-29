Tata Sky Launches Smart Guide Feature To Offer Personalized Content Recommendations News oi-Priyanka Dua

Tata Sky has become very active in terms of adding new services. In fact, the company has recently announced the new pricing for its set-top boxes and now added another feature that enables users to watch personalized content.

Besides, the company has joined hands with Pay TV. This new feature is available for all SD and HD set-top boxes. Apart from adding this feature, Tata Sky has also increased the search options on its set-top boxes.

What Is Tata Sky Smart Guide: Details

The Smart Guide will allow users to discover or find the content on the set-top boxes. The newly launched feature will display all the recommendations on the screen so that users can access or select the content via the company's remote. The Smart guide comes with options like Trending channels, Favourite Genre, Your Top Channels, and Most watched channels. These options offer content from viewing the history of the customers and time spent on that channel.

The new feature also allows users to access more channels. However, in case if any user is using multi-connection at home, then users will get different services, which means primary and secondary users will get different content on set-top boxes. "With the latest software upgrade, our HD and SD set-top boxes now offer smarter recommendations based on a subscriber's content consumption patterns leading to an enhanced TV viewing experience," PallaviPuri, Chief Commercial and Content Officer, Tata Sky said.

What Is Linear Feature?

Furthermore, the Linear search feature will allow users to find channels by their names. The company has also announced that users can activate this feature via banner, guide grid, and full-screen video. It said users need press 0 on the remote to activate this feature. In addition, the company announced that all users will receive the Smart Guide feature.

