Tata Sky Offering Amazon Prime Video Access With Its Binge+ Services

Tata Sky is providing new benefits to its users. The Tata Sky has added Amazon Prime Video benefits to its platform. Notably, Tata Sky Binge users can avail this benefit via a Tata Sky account at the cost of Rs. 129 per month.

Tata Sky And Amazon Prime Benefit: Check Offer

Besides, Tata Sky has also integrated the Amazon Prime Video in its smart set-top box, known as Binge+, which will allow users to see content from the Amazon Prime library.

Apart from this benefit, Tata Sky users will get content from other leading apps, such as Disney+ Hotstar Premium, ZEE5, SonyLIV, SunNxt, Hungama Play, Eros Now, ShemarooMe, Voot Select, Voot Kids, and CuriosityStream.

"Our collaboration with Amazon Prime Video to bring to our subscribers its premium content both on ouitsbrid set-top box Binge+ as well as the Binge mobile app," PallaviPuri, chief commercial and content officer, Tata Sky said.

In addition, users are allowed to watch all Amazon originals, popular movies, and TV shows. It includes all recent movies, such as Cold Case, The Tomorrow War, Wonder Woman 1984, and Sherni. It also includes access to original TV shows like Mirzapur, Comicstaan, and The Family Man, and more.

Tata Sky Two Plans: Check Details

The company offers two plans to its subscribers. These plans will cost you Rs. 149 and Rs. 299 per month. For the unaware, the Rs. 149 plan offers content from three mobile screens along with content from seven OTT applications.

The Rs. 299 offers content from 10 OTT applications along with three mobile screens; however, Amazon Prime video can be accessed with both plans. The Binge services can be available on the Prime Video application or by clicking on the banner, which you will find on the home page.

It is important to note that Tata Sky is extending its content offering in the country as it is revising its offering. Earlier, this year the company added content aggregator services to mobile. This step is aimed at increasing its user base as Amazon Prime has a huge user base in the country and it has a vast content library.

