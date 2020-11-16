Tata Sky Offering Discount On Set-Top Boxes Up To Rs. 400 News oi-Priyanka Dua

Tata Sky, a leading DTH operator in the country has announced a new offer for its customers. The newly launched offer is specially designed for Diwali, where users will get Rs. 400 off on the set-top boxes, while Android TV-based Binge+ STB is available at Rs. 200 discount.

The company has also mentioned the same on its website and said that this offer is available only on online payments. This discount offer is valid on Binge+ HD and HD+ STBs; however, there is no offer on SD set-top boxes. Notably, this offer is for a limited period and customers need to visit the company's website to avail new connection.

Tata Sky HD And Binge+ Set- Top Box: Details

It is worth mentioning that Tata Sky's SD box is not a part of this offer. The HD set-top box is usually priced for Rs. 1,499 and now it is available for Rs. 1,349 and to avail this benefit users need to use the TSKY150 code.

On the other hand, the Binge+ set-top box runs Android TV is available for Rs. 2,799 instead of Rs. 2,999. This means the company is offering a discount of Rs. 200 and to get this set-top box user needs to type the TSKY200 code to get the offer.

While Tata Sky HD+ set-top box is priced at Rs. 4,599 against Rs. 4,999, which means the company is offering a discount of Rs. 400. Similarly, to avail, this offer users need to enter the TSKY400 code. The Tata Sky Binge+ also offers content from Zee5, Disney+ Hotstar, and more.

How To Get Tata Sky Set-Top Boxes

To get this set-top box, users need to follow five steps, like your name, mobile number, email ID, and PIN code. Then, you have to choose the connection, pack, and choose the payment mode, and the installments process.

