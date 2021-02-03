Tata Sky Offering Discounts On Set-Top Boxes: Here's How To Avail News oi-Priyanka Dua

Tata Sky has come up with a new offer for its set-top box (STB) users. Under this new offer, the company is providing a discount of up to Rs. 400 on its five STBs, such as Tata Sky SD, Tata Sky HD, Tata Sky Binge+, Tata Sky +HD PVR, and Tata Sky 4K. The price of STB starts from Rs. 1,499 and goes up to Rs. 6,400.

Notably, this is the second time in two years that the company has launched a discount offer on its set-top boxes to gain market and subscriber share. The discount is already available on the company's website and users have to visit the https://www.tatasky.com/explore/set-top-boxes-packs/set-top-box.

List Of Tata Sky Set-Top Boxes And The Discounts Available

Let's start with the Tata Sky Binge+ STB, which is priced at Rs. 2,999 and will now cost you Rs. 2,799. However, buyers have to use the TSKY200 discount code to get the Rs. 200 off. In addition, buyers will get 10 percent cashback up to Rs. 50 after a transaction of Rs. 300 and more. Besides, the company is offering Rs. 50 cash back after making a transaction of Rs. 400 via Payzapp.

The second STB on the list is Tata Sky HD set-top box, which is now available at Rs. 1,349 instead of Rs. 1,599. However, buyers have to use the TSKY150 code to get the discount offer. This offer is specially designed for new customers only. Similarly, Tata Sky SD STB is available at Rs. 1,499.

Then, there is a set-top box called Tata Sky+ HD, which is now priced at Rs. 4.599 as against Rs. 4,999. On the other hand, the company is not providing any discount on Tata Sky 4K set-top box and it is priced at Rs. 6,400. Notably, Tata Sky joined hands with Technicolor to manufacture set-top boxes in India. So far, the DTH operator has manufactured limited STB in the country. Furthermore, this move is likely to help the company reduce the cost of the STBs and reduce the plan prices.

