Tata Sky Offering Free Classroom Education Services To All Subscribers

Covid-19 has affected the education sector a lot as children are studying from homes and to encash from the ongoing crisis several organizations have launched offers. Notably, several Direct-to-the-Home Television companies have launched similar services for their customers.

Similarly, India's largest DTH operator Tata Sky has announced the launch of new services. The Tata Sky Classroom services are completely free, earlier it was priced at Rs. 3. After this move, the company is aiming to help children from the television.

"With Tata Sky's vast reach, millions of children will get access to quality education for free via their television sets. The service is mapped with children's CBSE school syllabus and offers concept learning videos, delivered in an interesting story led format," Pallavi Puri, Chief Commercial and Content Officer, Tata Sky, said.

Notably, Tata Sky Classroom service is available in two languages, such as Hindi and English. The DTH operator is offering free services and that's why children will get unrestricted educational content on their televisions. Under these new services, the Tata Sky Classroom is providing courses of Maths and Science for students from class fifth to eighth.

Besides, the DTH operator is offering sample papers, curriculum-based games, and full-length practice tests to the students. This service is expected to help the students to learn from the classroom lectures.

Furthermore, this service is available on channel number 653 and the main reason is to offer free services is to attract customers from tier 2, 3 & 4 cities. It seems that pandemic has changed the entire education system and that's why an operator has launched e-learning services in the country. Additionally, many areas in the country don't have an internet connection. So, in that case, this facility seems helpful as it is free.

