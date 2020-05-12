Tata Sky Offering Rs. 2,000 Discount On Its Set-Top Box News oi-Priyanka Dua

Tata Sky has come up with a new strategy to get more users. The company has announced that it will offer discounts on its Binge+ set-top box. Earlier, it was available at Rs. 5, 999, and now it will cost you Rs. 3,999. This means the company is offering Rs. 2,000 less than the actual amount.

The newly launched offer is available to all users who want to upgrade their plans and connections. The new prices are already listed on the website. For the unaware, the set-top box comes with a Google play and voice assistant support. It was launched in January this year at Rs. 5,999.

Tata Sky Binge Offers: Details

The new customers will get Binge+ access without any extra cost. The list includes Hungama Play, Shemaroo, Eros Now, Disney+ Hotstar, and SunNXT. Besides, users will get three accesses for Amazon Prime for free. Once it ends users have to pay Rs. 249 to continue the services. In fact, you have to pay extra for Amazon Prime after three months. The company will ask you to pay an extra Rs. 129 per month for the service, reports Dream DTH.

Tata Sky Binge Set-Top Box: Details

The set-top box is basically running Android that supports voice- assistant and Google play. In addition, it allows you to watch shows and content from last week. Besides, you can access live TV via satellite.

Tata Sky Binge And Other Set-Top Box: Details

It is worth mentioning that all three Dish TV, d2h, and Airtel Digital TV are offering similar kinds of set-top boxes. If we talk about the pricing, then Dish TV is offering its STBs at Rs. 2,499 along with one month free services, while D2h is providing STB at Rs. 2,499.

But, new users have to shell out Rs. 3,999 for the box. On the other hand, Airtel is offering its Xstream box for Rs 2249, which is very less than all STBs. The company is offering 388 channels in almost all languages. Lastly, Tata Sky has revised the prices but it is still overpriced than others.

Best Mobiles in India