Tata Sky Offering Six Months Of Binge Services Free

Tata Sky has come up with a new offer for its Binge and Android set-top box users. The company has announced that its new offer will now be available at Rs. 3,999 along with free Binge services for six months. The new offer will allow users to watch channels from broadcast and satellite along with OTT content.

Besides, the new offer enables you to get services for six months from these OTT platforms, such as Disney+ Hotstar, SunNxt, Hungama Play, Eros Now, and ShemarooMe. In fact, Tata Sky is offering free services of Amazon Prime for three months. "Entertainment consumption is evolving rapidly. As content becomes multi-platform, we are constantly pushing the envelope to expand," Pallavi Puri, Chief Commercial & Content Officer, Tata Sky said.

If we talk about the features of the set-top box, then you'll get 4K, HD, LCD, LED, plasma technology, and HDMI. In fact, you can also connect these set-top boxes with your existing televisions. Apart from that, the company allows you to record shows from the last seven days. In case, you missed the episodes. After this update, Tata Sky is all set to give tough competition Airtel Xstream, which offers Amazon Prime, Netflix, and content from Xstream services at Rs. 3,639.

Tata Sky Offering 350 Channels: Details

Tata Sky is offering a huge list of channels at very affordable prices. Currently, the company is offering 143 channels at Rs 350, and if you planning to buy 35O channels, then you should know the channel list. The Dhamaal Kids pack includes 18 Hindi channels, 17 Music channels, 14 Kids channels, 15 Knowledge channels, 32 other channels, 25 Doordarshan channels. Besides, the pack offers channels in Bengali, Odia, Kannada, along with Marathi channel. It is worth mentioning that this is a monthly pack.

Meanwhile, the company has recently joined hands with ShemrooMe, where it is offering 15,000 + hours of content in multi-languages, including regional languages. This plan is priced at Rs. 249, and the content can be access via the application and the Binge+ hybrid Android STBs.

