Tata Sky Plans To Launch Card Less Set-Top Box

    Tata Sky, a Direct to Home operator, is reportedly planning to launch a new set-top box in the country. The upcoming set-top box is called the Navya 1, which is likely to have a conditional access system. This means the company will allow its users to upgrade to the HD set-top box without buying any other physical box.

    Navya 1 Set-Top Box: Details

    The upcoming set-top box will have software CAS and unique client ID. The Navya 1 set-top box will feature all HD channels and HD box, reports DreamDTH. According to the report, the new box will offer an upgrade facility without changing the box, but it is not known that the box is free or not.

    Furthermore, the report states that Tata Sky is providing HD set-top box but marketing as an SD box. The new development comes soon after Tata Sky joined hands with Technicolor to manufacture set-top boxes in India. Since the company is developing and manufacturing STB in the country, there are high chances that upcoming products will be at affordable prices.

    The announcement is likely to boost the government's ambition regarding Make-in-India. However, the company has not shared anything on that front and said that the COVID-19 is the main reason behind shifting its manufacturing to India.

    Tata Sky Set Top Boxes In India

    At present, the company is offering five STBs in the country. These set-top boxes are known as Tata Sky SD, Tata Sky HD, Tata Sky+ HD, Tata Sky Ultra HD 4k, and Tata Sky Binge +. The set-top boxes are priced at Rs. 1,499, Rs. 4,999, Rs. 6,400, and Rs. 3,999.

    These packs are offering standard-definition, high definition video quality, and ultra HD. These STBs come with 1080i resolution, Dolby Digital Surround Sound, recording feature (that can record three channels at one time), Google Assistant, and a 16:9 aspect ratio.

    X