    Tata Sky Reduces Pricing On Three Selected Channels: All You Need To Know

    By
    |

    Tata Sky is reportedly reducing prices of Zee, Sony, and Star India by up to Rs. 7. The reduced prices only apply to popular channels such as Zee TV, Zee Marathi, Zee Bangla, Zee Telugu, Zee Kannada, and Zee Sarthak, reports TelecomTalk.

    According to the report, the company used to offer these channels at Rs. 19, but now users will get all channels at Rs. 12. However, there is a catch. This new pricing is only applicable only on SD channels. While HD channel prices will remain the same.

    To subscribe to these packs, users can go ahead and choose packs from the web or Tata Sky Mobile app. Furthermore, the company is providing a discount if users opt for any of the above channels. After the discounts, users have to pay Rs. 48 instead of Rs. 76. Also, the price cut includes Star Plus, Sony, Colors Kannada, and Colors from Viacom18.

    Tata Sky Plans To Discontinue Video-On-Demand Service In India

    Meanwhile, the company has decided to discontinue its video-on-demand service in India. The company has also asked its customers to switch to apps and web services. On the other hand, Tata Sky has launched a new platform called--Transactional Video on Demand (TVOD).

    The platform will allow users to watch the movies via mobile app, Binge services, and web. Besides, this new platform lets customers rent a movie. Tata Sky is also offering access to premium movies.

    The new regulations by TRAI have increased the monthly bills of customers. So, we believe DTH players and cable TV operators are reducing prices to retain their users. The new prices come at that time when the regulator is expected to announce some new measures for the sector.

