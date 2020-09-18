Tata Sky Revises Binge+ STB Price; Now Available For Rs. 2,999 News oi-Priyanka Dua

After joining hands with Technicolour to shift its manufacturing to India, Tata Sky has come up with a different strategy to attract new users. The company has reduced the prices of its Android TV Binge+ set-top box to Rs. 2,999 down from the launch price of Rs. 5,999. This is the second time in three months the company has reduced the prices of the Android TV Binge+ set-top box.

Tata Sky Android TV Binge+ Set-Top Box: Details

This seems a good option for non-Smart TV users as STB allows you to watch content through OTT apps and Satellite TV. Besides, the Tata Sky STB is offering all benefits along with Binge+ connection for six months and Amazon Prime subscription without any extra cost.

Besides, Tata Sky Android TV Binge+ set-top box is providing access to Hungama Play, Eros Now, Disney+ Hotstar Premium, ZEE5, SunNXT, Voot Select, Voot Kids, and ShemarooMe. Besides, Tata Sky Android TV Binge+ set-top box comes with Google voice assistant, Chromecast, 4K enabled, and Bluetooth.

It also includes access to TV channels along with entertainment apps on one screen and remote. Furthermore, the set-top box features multiple HDMI ports and allows users to access content from the last seven days. To get a new connection, users need to check its website and fill details like name, last name, contact number, email id, and PIN code. After that, you need to check the connection and select the pack. Then, you need to check the payment option along with the installation process.

Tata Sky Revises Prices Of Multi-TV Connection

Apart from revising the prices of Android TV Binge+ set-top box, the company has revised the prices of multi-TV connection. The multi-TV connection for Tata Sky Binge+ is now available at Rs. 2,499 from Rs. 3,999. Additionally, Tata Sky has reduced the prices for upgrading the Android Sky Binge+ set-top box.

