Tata Sky Set-Top Box Prices Slashed Once Again – New Price, Discounts And More

Earlier this year, the TRAI (Telecom Regulatory Authority of India) announced a new pricing scheme. This led to an unprecedented competition among the DTH operators in the country and they started revising the tariff plans and packs in order to adhere to the latest regulation. Also, some started introducing long-term subscription plans.

One such DTH service provider is Tata Sky. In addition to bringing many new subscription plans, the company has also slashed the cost of its set-top box in order to make it appealing to the subscribers. Previously, the Tata Sky and Airtel Digital slashed the cost of their set-top boxes. Now, the former has once again slashed the cost of the set-top box.

Tata Sky Set-Top Box Price Cut

Earlier, Tata Sky slashed the pricing of both the HD and SD variants of its set-top boxes by Rs. 400. And, the HD Tata Sky STB was available for Rs. 1,800 while the SD Tata Sky STB was priced at Rs. 1,600. Now, the set-top boxes have received another price cut that makes them more affordable and appealing to consumers.

Going by the second price cut, the Tata Sky HD STB is now priced at Rs. 1,499 while that of the SD STB is priced at Rs. 1,399. Well, this means that the SD and HD set-top boxes from the DTH service provider have received price cuts of around Rs. 200 and Rs. 300 respectively, claims TelecomTalk.

Will It Help Tata Sky Win The Competition?

Notably, Tata Sky connections were not so appealing for the new subscribers given the service provider removed the multi-TV policy for users. As a result, subscribers had to pay the full price for the secondary connection. And, the set-top box prices were also high than rivals such as Dish TV. With the latest price cut on the set-top boxes, there is an increased possibility for new subscribers to be attracted to the set-top boxes from Tata Sky.

We are yet to see how this will help the DTH service provider though we are sure that it could give a tough competition to Airtel Digitacal and Dish TV among others.

