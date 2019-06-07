Tata Sky To Discontinue Multi-TV Offering: Here are the details News oi-Priyanka Dua

DTH service provider Tata Sky is planning to discontinue its multi-TV offering in India, TelecomTalk reported.

According to a report, the new change will come into effect from June 15 and users will be charged separately for the connections.

Notably where almost all DTH operators including Airtel Digital TV and Dish TV are redesigning their multi-TV policies to comply with the TRAI regulations, Tata Sky is shutting down its policy.

Tata Sky representative was quoted as saying by Telecom Talk, "If you do not change your packs of secondary boxes, then post June, your prices of each box will be same as that of primary box price. So to have the prices of all the boxes in your budget, we recommend you to change the pack of each box and control your budget."

To refresh this year in March Tata Sky had introduced its multi-TV offering and the primary connection is available at Rs 100 and then the for the second connection user have to pay Rs. 150 monthly.

Tata Sky Binge Launched

Tata Sky Binge is a platform that brings digital content from multiple apps on to your TV. Tata Sky Binge is accessible through the Amazon FireTV Stick.

This will allow subscribers to stream digital content from across a diverse mix of apps through a single platform and single subscription fee.

Tata Sky Binge will initially offer digital content from, Hotstar, Sun NXT, Eros NOW, Hungama Play via a single subscription fee. Subscribers will also have access to over 5000 titles from the Tata Sky VOD library along with favorite TV shows of the past 7 days.

Currently available exclusively on Amazon FireTV Stick - Tata Sky Edition, Tata Sky Binge will be available to all Tata Sky subscribers at just Rs.249/- a month.

New subscribers to Tata Sky Binge will also get three months of Amazon Prime access, which includes unlimited free & fast shipping, unlimited access to movies and TV shows with Prime Video at no additional cost.

The introductory pack will comprise an Amazon FireTV Stick - Tata Sky Edition & Alexa Voice Remote with the Tata Sky Binge app installed, enabling access to content from multiple apps. It comes with a quad-core processor and fast Wi-Fi connectivity for great picture quality.