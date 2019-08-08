ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    TCL Electronics Integrates JioCinema On Its Smart TVs

    By
    |

    TCL Electronics has announced that it would integrate JioCinema, the on-demand content platform into its Google-certified Smart TVs. As a result, the former will host over one lakh hours of content from the latter, including movies, TV shows, music videos, trailers, and more across major languages.

    TCL Electronics Integrates JioCinema On Its Smart TVs

     

    While announcing the association with JioCinena, the company's managing director, Mike Chen intimated that JioCinema has been gradually taking over traditional broadcasts and are a better offering for the on-the-go and connected consumers of today.

    "Digital entertainment solutions like JioCinema have been gradually taking over traditional broadcasts and are a better offering for the on-the-go and connected consumers of today. JioCinema brings the most extensive collection of on-demand entertainment for TCL users," he said.

    Furthermore, JioCinema brings the most envious collection of content on its platform, the Google-certified Smart TVs by TCL offer amazing picture quality, powerful processor and other features like True Colour, Micro-Dimming, and Dynamic Picture Enhancement.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: tcl jio
    Story first published: Thursday, August 8, 2019, 23:56 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 8, 2019
    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue