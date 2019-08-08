TCL Electronics Integrates JioCinema On Its Smart TVs News oi-Priyanka Dua

TCL Electronics has announced that it would integrate JioCinema, the on-demand content platform into its Google-certified Smart TVs. As a result, the former will host over one lakh hours of content from the latter, including movies, TV shows, music videos, trailers, and more across major languages.

While announcing the association with JioCinena, the company's managing director, Mike Chen intimated that JioCinema has been gradually taking over traditional broadcasts and are a better offering for the on-the-go and connected consumers of today.

"Digital entertainment solutions like JioCinema have been gradually taking over traditional broadcasts and are a better offering for the on-the-go and connected consumers of today. JioCinema brings the most extensive collection of on-demand entertainment for TCL users," he said.

Furthermore, JioCinema brings the most envious collection of content on its platform, the Google-certified Smart TVs by TCL offer amazing picture quality, powerful processor and other features like True Colour, Micro-Dimming, and Dynamic Picture Enhancement.

Best Mobiles in India