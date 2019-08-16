Just In
- 2 hrs ago Motorola One Action Goes Official For Around Rs. 20,500
- 4 hrs ago Indian Student Sentenced One Year Jail And $58,471 Fine After Damaging College Computer
- 5 hrs ago Oppo Reno 2 With 20x Digital Zoom Quad Cameras India Launch Confirmed For August 28
- 5 hrs ago Motorola One Vision With 21:9 Aspect Ratio FHD+ Display Now Available In Offline Market
Don't Miss
- Movies Vidya Balan Feels It’s NOT FAIR To Say That Mission Mangal ‘Needs’ Akshay Kumar
- Sports Ashes 2019, Lord's Test, Day 3: Rain prevents play after lunch following England fightback
- Finance Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Files For IPO
- News Article 370: NSA Doval returns to Delhi after situation in Kashmir eases
- Automobiles New Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Spied Testing Ahead Of Its Launch
- Lifestyle Dengue Alert In Bangalore: The City Reports 500 Cases In A Day
- Education PSEB Supplementary Result 2019: How To Check Class 10th And 12th Result
- Travel Cycling for beginners: The basics any beginner cyclists should know
TCL Is Now The Associate Sponsor For Karnataka Premier League 2019
TCL recently launched its most affordable 4K smart TVs with Android TV OS. These smart TVs also comes with AI capability with support for Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa. The company has now partnered with Karnataka Premier League (KPL) as the associate sponsor for the 8th Iteration of the KPL T20 Cricket series.
In the ongoing edition of the KPL teams from different parts of Karnataka will compete against each other. Last year, Bijapur Bulls did lift the cup, which has in-total won two times in the last 7 editions. This year, there are a total of seven teams -- Bengaluru Blasters, Mysuru Warriors, Hubli Tigers, Bellary Tuskers, Belagavi Panthers, Shivamogga Lions, and Bijapur Bulls.
KPL is a platform for the young cricketers of the state Karnataka to showcase their talent along with some of the top players like Pavan Deshpande, Aniruddha Joshi, Jonathan Rongsen, Vinay Kumar, Praveen Dubey, and V Koushik.
Similarly, TCL has also partnered with some of the international sports icons like Neymar Jr. He is currently the global brand ambassador for the company.
Mike Chen, TCL India Managing Director Said
In India, sport is more than just a recreational activity. It is a passion for millions of individuals. The country is home to a large number of talented sportspersons who, with proper guidance and exposure, can sharpen their skills to represent India on the international level. Our latest association with KPL is aligned with this vision of transforming India into a global sports powerhouse. Going forward, we will look to explore more such associations and create newer avenues to promote sports in India while giving young, talented individuals the opportunity to excel in the world of sports.
-
27,999
-
39,990
-
71,990
-
49,999
-
25,900
-
44,999
-
73,900
-
1,09,900
-
48,999
-
35,999
-
13,999
-
16,999
-
32,999
-
12,999
-
9,999
-
16,345
-
5,999
-
19,990
-
9,999
-
11,175
-
9,999
-
1,000
-
900
-
800
-
700
-
11,468
-
35,000
-
29,950
-
89,999
-
999