TCL Is Now The Associate Sponsor For Karnataka Premier League 2019

    TCL recently launched its most affordable 4K smart TVs with Android TV OS. These smart TVs also comes with AI capability with support for Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa. The company has now partnered with Karnataka Premier League (KPL) as the associate sponsor for the 8th Iteration of the KPL T20 Cricket series.

    In the ongoing edition of the KPL teams from different parts of Karnataka will compete against each other. Last year, Bijapur Bulls did lift the cup, which has in-total won two times in the last 7 editions. This year, there are a total of seven teams -- Bengaluru Blasters, Mysuru Warriors, Hubli Tigers, Bellary Tuskers, Belagavi Panthers, Shivamogga Lions, and Bijapur Bulls.

    KPL is a platform for the young cricketers of the state Karnataka to showcase their talent along with some of the top players like Pavan Deshpande, Aniruddha Joshi, Jonathan Rongsen, Vinay Kumar, Praveen Dubey, and V Koushik.

    Similarly, TCL has also partnered with some of the international sports icons like Neymar Jr. He is currently the global brand ambassador for the company.

    Mike Chen, TCL India Managing Director Said

    In India, sport is more than just a recreational activity. It is a passion for millions of individuals. The country is home to a large number of talented sportspersons who, with proper guidance and exposure, can sharpen their skills to represent India on the international level. Our latest association with KPL is aligned with this vision of transforming India into a global sports powerhouse. Going forward, we will look to explore more such associations and create newer avenues to promote sports in India while giving young, talented individuals the opportunity to excel in the world of sports.

