TCL launches Google-certified Android QLED TV and AI TV in India starting at Rs 16,990

TCL Electronics has announced the launch of its TCL 65X4 Google-certified Android QLED TV and AI TV in India.

The new Smart TV comes with Harman Kardon speakers and inbuilt Google Assistant.

The 4K UHD TV is launched at a price of Rs.1,49,990 but buyers can purchase this product from Amazon for Rs 1,09,990 under festival season offer.

According to the company, it is India's first Google-certified Android QLED TV, with a 4K screen resolution of 3,840 x 2,160 pixels.

Mike Chen, Country Manager- TCL India, said, "Our aim, from the very beginning, has been to make the latest entertainment technology available to the masses. The upcoming launch of the 65X4, India's first Google-certified Android QLED TV, is in line with this vision. Through this product, we are confident of elevating the home entertainment experience of India's growing young consumer base and providing them with cutting-edge technology at the most affordable rates."

It also has Quantum Dot QLED technology redefines on-screen viewing by replicating real-world color volumes, while MEMC (120 Hz) enhanced with TCL's proprietary algorithm ensures that viewers can experience every detail of fast-moving, action-packed content on both TV and multimedia signals.

TCL 65X4 also comes with Harman Kardon speakers for powerful, high-impact sounds. This is further accentuated by Dolby's advanced DTS post-processing technology, which delivers immersive surround sound by optimizing TV audio and creating a rich acoustic field. The 65X4's 64-bit Quad-core CPU and Dual-core GPU are also complemented by 2.5 GB RAM and 16 GB storage, allowing for seamless multitasking and reducing non-responsiveness.

Inbuilt Chromecast feature allows users to cast their favorite games, videos, and apps from their mobile phones - in full quality - directly onto the TV. In addition to that TV also offers entertainment apps such as Jio Cinema, Netflix, YouTube, Hotstar, Voot, YuppTV, Eros Now, and many more.

The TCL S6500 comes with an in-built Google Assistant, the AI-powered virtual super-assistant from Google, with Android 8.0 Oreo. It has IPQ engine, HDR 10 support, micro dimming, Dolby Surround Sound, Google Chromecast, and white LED HD backlight.

The S6500 series will be available pan-India across all major online and offline channels from mid-October.