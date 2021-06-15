Just In
- 1 hr ago Airtel, Reliance Jio, And Vodafone-Idea Postpaid Plans: Who Is Offering More Add-On Connections And Data
- 2 hrs ago Airtel, Reliance Jio, And Vodafone-Idea Ask TRAI Not To Fix Validity Of Prepaid Plans
- 2 hrs ago OnePlus Nord CE 5G First Sale On June 16 At 12 PM: Offers To Check Out
- 2 hrs ago Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale: Discount Offers On Samsung Smartphones
Don't Miss
- Education Rajasthan DElEd Result 2021 Declared For First Year
- News Sad day for democracy if line between right to protest, terrorist activity blur: High Court
- Sports WTC Final: Pujara has done more than those who criticise his batting, says Tendulkar
- Finance How Salaried Individuals Can Pay Advance Tax On The New Income Tax Portal?
- Movies Parvathy Thiruvothu Apologises For Liking Sexual Misconduct Accused Rapper Vedan’s Instagram Post
- Automobiles HOP Leo & Lyf Electric Scooters Launched In India At Rs 65,500
- Lifestyle Kaise Hum Bataye: Pranutan Bahl’s Pastel Phulkari Lehenga Is An Ideal Wear For Attending Wedding
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Mizoram In June 2021
TCL Mini LED TVs India Launch Confirmed For June 30: What To Expect?
TCL is all set to launch the Mini LED TV lineup in India. The brand has sent out media invites for its upcoming Mini LED TV C-series launch which is scheduled for June 30. However, the brand has not mentioned any specific name. We already know the C-series comprises the 4K Mini LED TV C825 and the TCL 4K QLED TV C725 that were originally launched at CES 2021. It remains to be seen whether the brand will launch the both models in India.
Mini LED TV Lineup India Launch
The brand-new smart Mini LED TV launch has been set for June 30 at 12 PM which will be live-streamed via the company's YouTube channel and other social media handles.
TCL Mini LED TVs: What To Expect?
The company claims that the upcoming Mini LED TV will feature the Quantum Dot technology with over 100 percent color volume. Besides, another key highlight of the upcoming smart TV MagiConnect feature that will let you pair your smartphone with the TV. One can take screenshots of live TV shows, share content via social media, cast audio/video, and much more from smartphones.
As mentioned above, the C-series comprises the 4K Mini LED TV C825 and the TCL 4K QLED TV C725. To recall, the 4K Mini LED C825 was launched with a 120Hz MEMC and 120Hz low reverse display. It is aimed at sports and gaming enthusiasts and other features include Dolby Vision HDR imaging technology and Dolby Vision IQ. Besides, it also comes with a magnetic split-type camera 4M Pixel to enhances your video call experiences.
On the other hand, the TCL 4K QLED TV C725 features Dolby Vision ultra-vivid picture and Dolby Atmos. It comes with MEMC and HDMI 2.1 port support. There are also preloaded streaming services such as Disney+ Hotstar, Prime Video, Netflix, and among others.
TCL Mini LED TVs In India
As of now, there is no information regarding the price of upcoming Mini LED TVs. However, the upcoming TVs promise to be a great value for users looking for a high-quality and interactive home entertainment experience. The upcoming TCL Mini LED TVs are said to be designed to inspire smart and connected living experiences.
-
56,490
-
1,19,900
-
54,999
-
86,999
-
69,999
-
49,990
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
44,999
-
64,999
-
22,999
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
31,999
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
18,990
-
39,600
-
24,000
-
20,460
-
6,218
-
18,999
-
16,890
-
7,990
-
15,923
-
7,990
-
17,040
-
20,476