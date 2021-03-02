Just In
TCL To Launch Android TV And Smart ACs On March 10th In India
TCL is all set to launch Android TV and smart ACs on March 10th, 2021 in India. The television is said to be powered by Android 11. The upcoming P725 TV was already launched at CES2021 in January. Besides, the television will have Google TV UI or standard Android TV UI and run Android TV 11 out-of-the-box.
TCL P725 Model Expected Specification: Details
The TCL P725 also features 4K TV, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos. It also has an LED-backlit LCD TV along with access to all streaming services or apps. Also, the television comes with 5000+ apps and all games, which are already available on the Android TV platform on the Play Store.
In addition, the 4K HDR P725 TV features Motion Estimation, Motion Compensation (Which is expected to increase the frame). It also has Hands-Free Voice Control 2.0, set reminders, control smart devices, DTS decoding tech, Google Voice Assistant, and more. The company has not announced anything on the pricing front of the upcoming television; however, it is expected that it will be under the affordable range as Realme, Xiaomi, and other brands have launched televisions in the same price range.
TCL Introduces Headphones And Earphones In The Country Starting At Rs. 399
TCL has also launched products in the audio category in the country. The company launched several audio products, such as neckband style in-ear headphones, over-the-ear headphones, and in-ear headphones. Furthermore, the TCL SOCL100, SOCL200, SOCL300, and the ACTV100 come as wired in-ear earbuds, whereas the MTRO200 and the ELIT400NC are Over-the-ear headphones.
Lastly, there are Neckband style wireless earphones that have three products known as the TCL SOCL200BT, ACTV100BT, and the ELIT200NC. These products are priced at Rs. 399, Rs. 599, Rs. 699, Rs. 1,099, Rs. 6,999, Rs 1,299, Rs. 1,799, and Rs. 2,299, respectively.
